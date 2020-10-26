Special By By Tim Sandle 56 mins ago in Technology A large data breach has been suffered by the Nitro PDF service. The data loss has impacted many large technology organizations, including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Chase, and Citibank. Cybersecurity intelligence firm To gain an insight,Digital Journal caught up with Pravin Rasiah, VP of Product, According to Rasiah, the business wolrd is also partly to blame for the incident: “Companies entrusted with customer information have a responsibility to ensure their data stays secure and out of the hands of cybercriminals, who can use this exposed information to launch targeted attacks and gain access to other user accounts and resources." The expert explains fjrther: "Without awareness or proactive action to maintain cloud security policies, it's more likely that malicious actors will target and exploit the system to compromise sensitive information. Complete visibility into the cloud environment combined with proper cloud governance is critical to preventing data breaches and protecting customer data." In terms of what is to be done, the analyst adds: "Businesses should invest in a comprehensive set of security tools that monitor and control security status in real time, minimizing the potential attack surface and providing holistic observability into the cloud environment.” The service is said o be used by over 10 thousand business customers and 1.8 million licensed users, Nitro is an application used to create, edit, and sign PDFs and digital documents. On October 21, 2020 Nitro Software issued an advisory to the Australia Stock Exchange, stating that they were affected by a "low impact security incident" but that no customer data was impacted.Cybersecurity intelligence firm Cyble has revealed that a threat actor is selling the user and document databases, as well as 1TB of documents, that they claim to have stolen from Nitro Software's cloud service. Cyble states that the 'user_credential' database table contains 70 million user records containing email addresses, full names, bcrypt hashed passwords, titles, company names, IP addresses, and other system-related data. Cyble has added the data to their AmIBreached.com service To gain an insight,Digital Journal caught up with Pravin Rasiah, VP of Product, CloudSphere According to Rasiah, the business wolrd is also partly to blame for the incident: “Companies entrusted with customer information have a responsibility to ensure their data stays secure and out of the hands of cybercriminals, who can use this exposed information to launch targeted attacks and gain access to other user accounts and resources."The expert explains fjrther: "Without awareness or proactive action to maintain cloud security policies, it's more likely that malicious actors will target and exploit the system to compromise sensitive information. Complete visibility into the cloud environment combined with proper cloud governance is critical to preventing data breaches and protecting customer data."In terms of what is to be done, the analyst adds: "Businesses should invest in a comprehensive set of security tools that monitor and control security status in real time, minimizing the potential attack surface and providing holistic observability into the cloud environment.” More about Data breach, Microsoft, Google, Apple Data breach Microsoft Google Apple