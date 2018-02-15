Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMarket barriers removed for energy storage technology

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     9 hours ago in Technology
Washington - In a major development for the energy sector, U.S. regulators have removed all market barriers to electric storage. This means operators can dispatch power from multiple storage systems, including batteries.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has completed a ruling that allows energy storage companies to directly compete against power plants in wholesale power markets. This means that technologies, like batteries and flywheel systems, could be used by grid operators in order to dispatch power and offer back-up. The decision could see a fall in energy prices.
The decision follows several years of lobbying by the technology and renewable energy companies to the FERC to require regional power markets to treat the electricity provided by storage devices in the same way that they treat energy generated from traditional power plants.
Batteries charging connected to a charging station (Tim Sandle s laboratory UK).
Batteries charging, connected to a charging station (Tim Sandle's laboratory, UK).
Tim Sandle
The outcome should facilitate an expansion of wind and solar energy, with the some of the energy collected through these natural processes captured by batteries for later use. One of the main uses for electricity storage is to collect power during periods of low demand and dispatch it when demand and prices are higher. Consequently, use of coal and natural gas should decline as suppliers to the U.S. power grids.
As quoted by Renewable Energy World, the commission said in a statement after its vote: "This order will enhance competition and promote greater efficiency in the nation’s electric wholesale markets, and will help support the resilience of the bulk power system."
FERC is composed of five commissioners who are nominated by the U.S. President and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The vote (3 Republicans, 2 Democrats) was unanimous. This means each U.S. regional transmission organization and independent system operator will need to present a plan for revising their tariffs so they establish a participation mode for energy storage.
Even after the long awaited decision, there remains some work to be done, according to Yayoi Sekine, an analyst with Bloomberg New Energy Finance: "Market rules are only the first step...It doesn’t necessarily make it easier to finance since economics are entirely dependent on how much money it can make in the markets, and there is a lot of volatility there." Here the integration of distributed energy resources into power markets did not form part of the FERC decision.
More about battteries, Generators, Power, Energy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Desperate to come home, Syrians brave IS mines in Raqa
PicoBrew introduces new machines for larger scale brewing
Review: Saint Francis Prep is an outstanding high school in New York Special
New UN draft on Syria ceasefire seeks to win Russian backing
No programme, no debate but Putin cruising to poll win
Alberta — B.C. dispute heats up over Trans Mountain pipeline
Review: Logan Henderson terrific on new 'Acoustic Sessions' EP Special
Review: ROZES and Nicky Romero fantastic on new track 'Where Would We Be' Special
As gun debate rages, Trump changes the subject
3,300 Shaw employees accept buyout offer