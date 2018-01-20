Maritime industry shifting to more efficient electric propulsion

By By Karen Graham 6 hours ago in Technology Rotterdam - Globally, all modes of transportation are gradually being converted to electrical propulsion, and that now includes the maritime industry. One company, Netherlands-based Port-Liner, is building two giant all-electric barges dubbed the "Tesla ships." The 100 million euro project is supported by a €7m subsidy from the European Union. But the Port-Liner project is even bigger than it might seem because it is expected to have a great impact on local transport between the ports of Amsterdam, Antwerp, and Rotterdam. Chief executive of Port-Liner Ton van Meegen told Smile, at the Amazone harbour, Port of Rotterdam, Holland 29-Aug-2007. The Port of Rotterdam is Europe's largest port. AlfvanBeem According to Port-Liner, the battery-powered "Tesla Ships" are capable of carrying 280 containers. The first six of the new barges are expected to remove 23,000 trucks from the Netherland's road annually, replacing them with zero-emissions transport. Not only is Port-Liner developing its own vessels, but they also developed a battery pack technology that houses the batteries inside a container. Meegen explained this would allow them to retrofit the batteries into existing vessels. “This allows us to retrofit barges already in operation, which is a big boost for the industry’s green energy credentials.The containers are charged onshore by carbon-free energy provider Eneco, which sources solar power, windmills, and renewables,” Meegan said. The Port of Antwerp in Flanders, Belgium is Europe’s second-largest seaport, after Rotterdam. Its docks are connected to inland locations by rail, road, and river and canal waterways. Transferred from nl.wikipedia to Commons. Author - Arminius at Dutch Wikipedia The bigger picture for inland container movements The The seven projects were in addition to the 1.4 million euro ($1.7 million) investment by the Belgian port that includes new digital platforms that would aid in making rail and barge transport in and out of the port more efficient. Port of Antwerp in Flanders, Belgium in 2006. Luc Viatour / https://Lucnix.be And improving on the transport of containers in and out of the port was key to the sustainable development focus that has taken off all across Europe as all parties in the supply chain work toward curbing greenhouse gas emissions. This means shifting cargo transport from trucks to rails and cutting out empty truck miles. "Mobility on the Flemish roads concerns all of us,” said Antwerp Port Authority CEO Jacques Vandermeiren. “Many people live with the idea that the port is the main source of congestion on our roads, but in reality, the port is only one of the many users of the road network." 