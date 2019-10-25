Special By By Tim Sandle 48 mins ago in Technology A recent report from Wandera has identified 17 apps from one developer that load a malicious clicker trojan module on an iOS device. Sam Bakken, Senior Product Marketing Manager, OneSpan looks into the issue. The apps of concern are: EMI Calculator & Loan Planner File Manager – Documents Smart GPS Speedometer CrickOne – Live Cricket Scores Daily Fitness – Yoga Poses FM Radio PRO – Internet Radio My Train Info – IRCTC & PNR​* Around Me Place Finder Easy Contacts Backup Manager Ramadan Times 2019 Pro Restaurant Finder – Find Food BMI Calculator PRO – BMR Calc Dual Accounts Pro Video Editor – Mute Video Islamic World PRO – Qibla Smart Video Compressor Any one with these apps should delete them, To look more deeply into the risks, In terms of the risk that malicious apps pose, Bakken notes: "These mobile trojans laid dormant for days on a device so that Apple would not likely detect this malicious behavior. In the case of business-critical and high-value apps, such as mobile financial services, developers need to pay as much attention to the security of their iOS apps as I hope they already do to the security of their Android apps." He also warns that detecting a potential problem is not straightforward: "There's really no telling how secure users' devices are or whether they're infected with malware. We can't depend on Google or Apple to ensure the security of the environments within which apps run. Additional action must be taken." In terms of additioanl actions, Bakken reocmmends: "Using mobile in-app protection and app shielding provide an extra layer of protection beyond that provided by the platforms (Android or iOS) or the app stores. App shielding monitors the app, regardless or where it's installed to ensure its execution environment is safe and secure to shut down any malicious behavior before it's too late." Based on the new report , Apple iPhone users have been warned to check their devices in relation to 17 malicious apps. The apps contain adware, subscription fraud and data mining features. According to Forbes , the 17 apps come one developer (AppAspect Technologies Pvt. Ltd) and they load a malicious clicker trojan module.Any one with these apps should delete them, according to IDPro News To look more deeply into the risks, Sam Bakken , Senior Product Marketing Manager, OneSpan told Digital Journal that what has happened is an extension of the issues that have affected Google this year: "The Google Play Store is no stranger to this type of malware, but now here we have proof that the Apple App Store has the same problems." This busts the myth that Apple devices are more secure than Google ones.In terms of the risk that malicious apps pose, Bakken notes: "These mobile trojans laid dormant for days on a device so that Apple would not likely detect this malicious behavior. In the case of business-critical and high-value apps, such as mobile financial services, developers need to pay as much attention to the security of their iOS apps as I hope they already do to the security of their Android apps."He also warns that detecting a potential problem is not straightforward: "There's really no telling how secure users' devices are or whether they're infected with malware. We can't depend on Google or Apple to ensure the security of the environments within which apps run. Additional action must be taken."In terms of additioanl actions, Bakken reocmmends: "Using mobile in-app protection and app shielding provide an extra layer of protection beyond that provided by the platforms (Android or iOS) or the app stores. App shielding monitors the app, regardless or where it's installed to ensure its execution environment is safe and secure to shut down any malicious behavior before it's too late." More about malicious apps, Apps, iPhone, Hackers malicious apps Apps iPhone Hackers