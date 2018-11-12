Many have concerns over firms implanting microchips in employees

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology UK's largest employer organization and largest trade union group have expressed alarm at the prospect of national companies implanting staff with microchips to improve security after a firm was revealed to have already chipped 150 Britons. Biohacking Biohacking is used for much more than just companies implanting chips as Transhumanism Biohax The Telegraph reported on November 11, that the Swedish firm Biohax was having discussions with several UK firms including a major firm with hundreds of thousands of employees. Biohax plans to open an office in London. It claims to have already microchipped 4,000 people mostly in Sweden. It is working with the state-owned rail company Statens Jarnvagar to implant its passengers with microchips that will be used instead of traditional tickets. The firm encountered negative publicity when there were claims it forcibly implanted microchips in employees of the firm Epicenter, a corporate innovation lab, allegedly to find out how long they spent on lunch, and cigarette and bathroom breaks. However, this turned out not to be the purpose of the implants at all. Jowan Osterlund, founder of Bihax, said that the microchips could help financial and legal companies improve security around sensitive document by setting restrictions on who can and cannot access sensitive documents. The Epicenter program is actually voluntary, Employees are not forced to have the implants. As an Concerns over misuse of the technology The Confederation of British Industry representing 190,000 UK business has voiced concerns about Biohax. A The UK Trades Union Congress also worried about staff being coerced into getting implants. Frances O'Grady General Secretary said that workers were already concerned that some employers were using tech to control and micromanage their activities and were whittling away at employees right to privacy. In spite of concerns about the technology the use of microchips by employers on a voluntary basis has now spread to the US. It would seem the chips being used are not for tracking but the development of the technology needs to ensure that workers who have the implants have control over their use, otherwise employers will use the devices just to control employee behavior without concern for their rights. The appended video shows an employee of Epicenter getting the implant. There are several You Tube videos claiming the chips are used to monitor breaks etc. even though this appears to be quite impossible given the nature of the chips, Biohacking is used for much more than just companies implanting chips as Wikipedia notes. There are a number of different activities covered by the term. The practice of implanting chips often between the thumb and forefinger is becoming common across Europe, especially in Sweden. Many who do this are called Grinders who alter the human body by among other things implanting cybernetic devices such as microchips. These digital implants can store data such as medical information, or contain data that allow the bearer to open electronic security doors or even start cars. An article in the Independent notes : "Thousands of people in Sweden have inserted microchips, which can function as contactless credit cards, key cards and even rail cards, into their bodies. Once the chip is underneath your skin, there is no longer any need to worry about misplacing a card or carrying a heavy wallet. But for many people, the idea of carrying a microchip in their body feels more dystopian than practical." While many may find this dystopian and dangerous, many Swedes consider it a way to enhance what the human body can do, Many consider themselves transhumanists. It would seem the chips being used are not for tracking but the development of the technology needs to ensure that workers who have the implants have control over their use, otherwise employers will use the devices just to control employee behavior without concern for their rights.The appended video shows an employee of Epicenter getting the implant. There are several You Tube videos claiming the chips are used to monitor breaks etc. even though this appears to be quite impossible given the nature of the chips,