Orange, a French telecommunications company and the fourth-largest mobile operator in Europe, has confirmed it suffered a cyber-incident. This was in the form of a ransomware attack, which occurred on July 4th and 5th, 2020. Specific details around how this attack occurred have not yet been released; however, Orange has issued a statement confirming the success of the attack. Looking into the matter for Digital Journal is Mark Bagley, VP or Product at AttackIQ. Bagley explains: "This ransomware attack highlights the complexity and far-reaching damage of a business-to-business data breach. The incident not only impacts Orange itself but also the employees and customers of the enterprise customers whose data have been exposed." Bagley goes on to look at the cyberattack mechanism: "As evidenced by this and many other recent ransomware attacks, it's no longer an issue of just whether or not to pay the ransom. Data is not just encrypted, but actually stolen and often exposed – making these attacks even more detrimental. Because of this, it's important to adopt a proactive and threat-informed approach to security strategy that allows for an organization to know it can thwart ransomware attacks." In terms of preventative actions, Baglet advises: "To best defend against ransomware, it's important to understand the common tactics, techniques and procedures used by the adversary. In doing so, companies can build more resilient security detection, prevention and response programs mapped specifically to those known behaviors. Additionally, companies should use automated solutions that safely emulate the most common ransomware campaigns and their techniques to avoid falling victim." The cyberattack on the communications service exposed the data of twenty of the company's enterprise customers, as Bleeping Computer reports. The data has since been leaked online via Nefilm Ransomware's site. Orange was added to the Nefilim dark web site that details "corporate leaks" on July 15. Forbes notes that samples of data that the Nefilim group says were exfiltrated from Orange customers were included in a 339MB archive. According to Orange: "Affected customers have already been informed by Orange teams, and Orange continues to monitor and investigate this breach. Orange apologizes for the inconvenience caused."