Lift rebrands to Lift&Co. as it prepares to go public

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Toronto - Today, Toronto-based Lift&Co introduced a brand-new look. Previously known as Lift, Lift & Co announced their refreshed name, logo and positioning in anticipation of the Canadian legalization of cannabis this coming summer. The company's internationally recognized events, industry-leading publications and the largest database of medical cannabis products, patient reviews and information provides insights into cannabis that can't be found anywhere else. Lift&Co serves over one million cannabis users annually, with online data on over 50,000 reviews of cannabis strains, oils, and accessories. Lift&Co has a database of over 1,000 unique medical marijuana products, both oils, and flowers available for consumers. The new company logo is on the right. Lift&Co. The release of a national survey Accompanying the new brand, Lift & Co. is sharing insights from its recent study commissioned through New Frontier Data, a national survey that compiled responses from over 1,700 Canadians who consume both medical and recreational cannabis. One of the most striking results to come out of the survey was that nearly 49 percent of all Canadian cannabis users do not have any information at all about the products they consume. And over half, almost 58 percent, buy their cannabis from friends. At the same time, 53 percent of those surveyed did have priorities, like the potency of the product and if it contains pesticides. And this is where Lift&Co is a leader, with its industry-leading database that customers can access to find the right cannabis product for their particular needs. National survey that compiled responses from over 1,700 Canadians who consume both medical and recreational cannabis. Lift&Co. "Lift & Co is driven by the community. An evolving industry like cannabis needs a trusted partner and we're excited to bring the same level of transparency, authority, and collaboration to the recreational market that we deliver to today's medical patients," said Matei Olaru, "Over one million people use Lift & Co every year to discover the right cannabis products. We are excited to soon empower millions more with comprehensive cannabis information, knowledge and insights as Lift & Co." Kerri-Lynn McAllister, CMO of Lift & Co, noted that "It was critical for us when thinking about the design of our new brand, that Lift & Co. feel like a company Canadians can approach with questions they might otherwise feel uncomfortable taking elsewhere." "As the space continues to open up, we wanted a look and feel like a brand Canadians can turn to and trust. We wanted a brand that could grow and evolve with us, just as the cannabis space continues to grow and evolve." McAllister also pointed out that the stigma around cannabis is declining, with only 13 percent of Canadians saying it's a problem with family or friends. To elevate your 420 celebrations we want to make your summer '18 a memorable one! Enter our #LiftOff contest for a chance to win a hot air balloon ride and VIP festival passes for you and a friend! Lift&Co. #LiftOff Contest The new company name reflects their dedication to "connection, community, and collaboration" in the cannabis industry. And speaking of community, to celebrate the new branding, Lift & Co has launched a new contest, #LiftOff, which provides a chance to win a hot-air balloon flight this summer. Second-place prize winners get tickets to the upcoming Toronto Lift Expo. North America's largest cannabis convention, the Lift Expo takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from May 25-27, 2018. We wanted a brand that could grow and evolve with us, just as the cannabis space continues to grow and evolve."McAllister also pointed out that the stigma around cannabis is declining, with only 13 percent of Canadians saying it's a problem with family or friends.The new company name reflects their dedication to "connection, community, and collaboration" in the cannabis industry. And speaking of community, to celebrate the new branding, Lift & Co has launched a new contest, #LiftOff, which provides a chance to win a hot-air balloon flight this summer.Second-place prize winners get tickets to the upcoming Toronto Lift Expo. North America's largest cannabis convention, the Lift Expo takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from May 25-27, 2018.