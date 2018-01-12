LG demonstrates a 65 inch rollable OLED TV

By By Ken Hanly 5 hours ago in Technology The large-screen TV rolls up into a long white box when not in use. The box is a bit bigger than a sound bar reminding one a little of old portable projector screens. Wikipedia describes an OLED as follows: "An organic light emitting diode (OLED), also organic electro luminescent device (OELD), is a light-emitting diode (LED) whose emissive electroluminescent layer is composed of a film of organic compounds. This layer of organic semiconductor material is formed between two electrodes, where at least one of the electrodes is transparent." The appended video shows the TV and its box. The TV screen does not need to be fully extended to work properly as it can work correctly when the screen is only extended part way. When the panel is fully retracted into the box, there remains a wide strip visible at the top which can be used to show smart home information, music controls, or other information. A The extended screen looks just as good as the regular stiff OLED screen and the picture quality appears equally as good. The system supports The new TVs will also benefit through having a new software and image processing system that will display colors more accurately and also provide "enhanced image rendering". I Perhaps some people may not consider the rectangular box a desirable part of their decor but most most will probably prefer it to the continued presence of the large black screen in their room. When will the TV be available at what price? No doubt many look forward to having a TV that will roll itself into its box. However, LG does not plan to place the TV on sale this year. The TV could go on sale in 2019 or at latest perhaps in 2020. Given the attractiveness of the concept perhaps the TV will appear on the market sooner rather than later. There has been no announcement about the pricing of the units. LG has heavily invested in OLED technology and a rollable screen. It may pay off in time. While large-screen TVs may be great when people are watching them, they are not very attractive as furniture. They are large rectangular black screens that do not add anything positive to the decor of a room. The new large LG OLED TV can be rolled back into its relatively small triangular box when not in use.Wikipedia describes an OLED as follows: "An organic light emitting diode (OLED), also organic electro luminescent device (OELD), is a light-emitting diode (LED) whose emissive electroluminescent layer is composed of a film of organic compounds. This layer of organic semiconductor material is formed between two electrodes, where at least one of the electrodes is transparent."The appended video shows the TV and its box. The TV screen does not need to be fully extended to work properly as it can work correctly when the screen is only extended part way.When the panel is fully retracted into the box, there remains a wide strip visible at the top which can be used to show smart home information, music controls, or other information. recent article notes: " You can adjust the height of the TV for certain types of content – mostly movies – that aren't filmed in the typical 16:9 aspect ratio of most TVs. For example, you've surely come across something called "letterboxing." It's when a movie is sandwiched between two black bars above and below the picture. It happens because many movies aren't filmed in the typical 16:9 TV aspect ratio. "The extended screen looks just as good as the regular stiff OLED screen and the picture quality appears equally as good. The system supports Dolby Atmos sound.The new TVs will also benefit through having a new software and image processing system that will display colors more accurately and also provide "enhanced image rendering". n-Byung Kang, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at LG Display stated that the successful development of this screen is critical in the 8K scenery. Wikepedia describes 8k resolution as follows: "8K resolution, or 8K UHD, is the current highest ultra high definition television (UHDTV) resolution in digital television and digital cinematography. 8K refers to the horizontal resolution of 7,680 pixels, forming the total image dimensions of (7680×4320), otherwise known as 4320p. "Perhaps some people may not consider the rectangular box a desirable part of their decor but most most will probably prefer it to the continued presence of the large black screen in their room.No doubt many look forward to having a TV that will roll itself into its box. However, LG does not plan to place the TV on sale this year. The TV could go on sale in 2019 or at latest perhaps in 2020. Given the attractiveness of the concept perhaps the TV will appear on the market sooner rather than later.There has been no announcement about the pricing of the units.LG has heavily invested in OLED technology and a rollable screen. It may pay off in time. More about Lg, OLED TV, rollable tvs Lg OLED TV rollable tvs