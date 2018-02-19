Lenovo patent uses blockchain to authenticate physical documents

By By James Walker 5 hours ago in Technology A new patent that has been filed by Lenovo suggests the company is exploring the use of blockchain as a way to validate documents. The patent describes tech that could be used to authenticate physical documents that are tagged with digital signatures. Mapping integrity The The technology works by encoding a digital signature into documents. By using this encoding instead of a physically printed mark, the recipient can be confident the document was not modified after it was created. READ NEXT: Google discloses Microsoft security flaw before fix is released Lenovo creates an "integrity map" for the document from an "integrity symbol" – such as a digital signature – within it. The processor can then compare a new copy of the physical document to the integrity map, enabling determination of whether the printout is genuine. The integrity map is added to a blockchain so that recipients The mechanism provides a way for recipients to know they have a genuine document, even if multiple fraudulent ones exist. Forgeries will appear as orphaned blocks in the blockchain, so will fail validation when the user scans the code. Recipients are always assured they have an authentic document, eliminating the possibility that the information within is inaccurate. Fraudulent modifications The issue Lenovo's trying to solve is the potential to modify a printed document after it has been signed with ink. In the patent's abstract, Lenovo notes that organisations need assurance that documents aren't modified. However, most are reluctant or unable to go fully-digital so they do not use cryptographic signatures. This presents a need for technology which prevents tampering with physically printed documents after they've been signed. "A wide range of digital signature technologies exists today, but they do not provide tamper-proof mechanisms for verifying physical documents printed with physical ink." It's unknown whether Lenovo has worked to actively develop the technology since filing the patent 18 months ago. A device using the principles could be of value to large-scale organisations which frequently handle sensitive paper documents. It's also another example of the increasing diversity of blockchain applications, including to physical items that are usually considered to be "offline."