The new product offering from Lenovo
has been designed for highly mobile, tech-savvy professionals who are seeking the best tools. The foldable design concept is intended to appeal to those who like to use phone, tablet and laptop and would design elements of all three to be rolled into one.
The ThinkPad X1 Fold
has been fabricated to offer good productivity, durability and reliability. The materials of construction are a combination of lightweight alloys and carbon fiber.
The new device is said to be the first fully functional personal computer that comes equipped with a folding organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display
. The flexible screen allows users to morph through multiple modes, from a small device into a fully flat 13.3-inch display.
In addition, Lenovo state that the screen offers a new form factor that will reimagine mobile computing, where the operation can be undertake by touchscreen or via a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard. The computer is powered by Intel® Core™ Processors together with Intel® Hybrid Technology. The ThinkPad will initially be available with Windows 10, from around mid-2020.
According to Christian Teismann
, President, Commercial PC and Smart Device Business, Lenovo: "Creating the world’s first foldable PC is a major engineering challenge, but Lenovo is more than up to the task. Our legendary ThinkPad heritage has given us the foundation for progressive design over the years to now build an engineering masterpiece with X1 Fold, a new category of device that comes along once in a decade."
The company also launched the Lenovo Yoga 5G
, which is the world’s first 5G PC1. The device can work with both millimeter wave full-band and sub-6GHz 5G networks, providing ultra-fast connectivity, reduced latency, and wider bandwidth.
ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is expected to be available mid-2020 with prices expected to start at $2499. The Windows 10X version is expected to be available at a later date.