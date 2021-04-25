Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology Malicious actors under the REvil banner are demanding that Apple pays out to avoid having confidential information leaked on the dark web. This is through a sophisticated ransomware incident. These two experts have explained to Digital Journal about the First up is Patel, who explains why all sectors need to be worried about the rise of this particular form of cyberattack. Patel says: “Ransomware has been on the rise for the last few years, and the shift to remote work through the pandemic has only compounded the threat.” Another reason to be worried is the fact that a major corporation like Apple can fall foul to hacker groups like REvil, who are able to harness ransomware to this extent. Here Patel says: “While we should all be on the lookout for common ransomware tactics as well as implementing monitoring tools to detect potential attacks, prevention is not enough anymore – if a ransomware attack can happen to a tech giant like Apple, it can happen to anyone.” In terms of solutions, Patel advises that businesses and consumers invest in: “Backing up data regularly should be part of every company’s security strategy when it comes to ransomware. This can ensure no data is lost in the event of a ransomware attack and that you don’t have to pay a costly fee to get your data back.” In terms of Rezek, he explains that companies need to up their game in the face of more sophisticated attacks. He states: “Unfortunately, it’s not enough for companies to just try to prevent ransomware attacks anymore.” By this he means: “While they still need to put up a defense to protect bad actors from accessing their networks, they also need to assume the contingency that attackers will breach that defense. “ So what is needed is what Rezek describes as: “A layered security model is necessary, where network-based threat detection can help weed out malicious traffic that disguises itself as “friendly” users. Out-of-line detection is particularly useful in these cases, as it allows network managers the ability to watch attackers without alerting the attacker that they’re being watched” In light of this recent ransomware attack on Apple ( as Digital Journal reported ), the technology sector has become very concerned about the extent of ransomware incidences, similar to the REvil attack . Examples include Nilay Patel, Co-founder, Backblaze, and Michael Rezek, VP of Cybersecurity Strategy, Accedian.These two experts have explained to Digital Journal about the importance of network-based threat detection and up-to-date backups in case of a ransomware attack.First up is Patel, who explains why all sectors need to be worried about the rise of this particular form of cyberattack. Patel says: “Ransomware has been on the rise for the last few years, and the shift to remote work through the pandemic has only compounded the threat.”Another reason to be worried is the fact that a major corporation like Apple can fall foul to hacker groups like REvil, who are able to harness ransomware to this extent. Here Patel says: “While we should all be on the lookout for common ransomware tactics as well as implementing monitoring tools to detect potential attacks, prevention is not enough anymore – if a ransomware attack can happen to a tech giant like Apple, it can happen to anyone.”In terms of solutions, Patel advises that businesses and consumers invest in: “Backing up data regularly should be part of every company’s security strategy when it comes to ransomware. This can ensure no data is lost in the event of a ransomware attack and that you don’t have to pay a costly fee to get your data back.”In terms of Rezek, he explains that companies need to up their game in the face of more sophisticated attacks. He states: “Unfortunately, it’s not enough for companies to just try to prevent ransomware attacks anymore.”By this he means: “While they still need to put up a defense to protect bad actors from accessing their networks, they also need to assume the contingency that attackers will breach that defense. “So what is needed is what Rezek describes as: “A layered security model is necessary, where network-based threat detection can help weed out malicious traffic that disguises itself as “friendly” users. Out-of-line detection is particularly useful in these cases, as it allows network managers the ability to watch attackers without alerting the attacker that they’re being watched” More about Ransomware, Cybersecurity, Cybercrime Ransomware Cybersecurity Cybercrime