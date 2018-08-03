By By Karen Graham 46 mins ago in Technology Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos is racing to pull his private space company out of start-up mode and move into production amid signals that his firm's heavy rocket set for lift-off in 2020 may slip behind schedule. Everything is centered on Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, a heavy-launch vehicle that Bezos has promised will be able to put satellites into orbit and eventually, people into orbit. And even though many commercial space companies are working toward sending satellites, both big and small into space, only two companies are working on sending tourists into space. Blue Origins is very close right now to offering civilians a chance to experience space, and the other company, Richard Branson's The New Glenn is the key to success Jeff Bezos is looking at the bigger picture, just like his competitor, Elon Musk. Bezos also wants to lower costs and increase the frequency of launches by using reusable first-stage booster rockets. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin at the Texas test sight. Blue Origin And this strategy is central to Blue Origins' hopes of winning lucrative military and commercial contracts. Company executives have said publicly that test flights of the New Glenn will begin within two years, but whether Blue Origins can hit that mark is questionable, reports According to people familiar with the project, who requested anonymity, engineers are still working to finalize the design of the New Glenn, and the company is just beginning to build model components of the rocket which will have to go through rigorous testing first. Another person with direct knowledge says Blue Origins is in conversations with French satellite firm Eutelsat SA. They will be the first New Glenn customer - even with the 2020 launch being delayed. The source said the two companies have "padded" the contract so that Blue Origin will incur no penalties if it is late. Yohann Leroy, Eutelsat’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, while declining to discuss the details of the contract did say he was optimistic the New Glenn will be ready to carry their satellite by the end of 2022. “Of course, I cannot guarantee that they will respect their initial timeline, but we are confident that they will not be very far from it,” Leroy said. A Blue Origins spokesperson did not respond to any requests for information on the company's hiring practices or any strategies going forward. But remember, the company has always been very tight-lipped about its business, and especially the New Glenn’s production status. The Kent, Washington-based company has already added several hundred new engineers over the past two or three years and signals its plans to double its workforce over the next two years, according to one of its top customers, reports Reuters. Everything is centered on Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, a heavy-launch vehicle that Bezos has promised will be able to put satellites into orbit and eventually, people into orbit. And even though many commercial space companies are working toward sending satellites, both big and small into space, only two companies are working on sending tourists into space.Blue Origins is very close right now to offering civilians a chance to experience space, and the other company, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is right on their tail. Both companies have progressed to the point where they can send civilians into space on sightseeing trips in the very near future.Jeff Bezos is looking at the bigger picture, just like his competitor, Elon Musk. Bezos also wants to lower costs and increase the frequency of launches by using reusable first-stage booster rockets.And this strategy is central to Blue Origins' hopes of winning lucrative military and commercial contracts. Company executives have said publicly that test flights of the New Glenn will begin within two years, but whether Blue Origins can hit that mark is questionable, reports CNBC. According to people familiar with the project, who requested anonymity, engineers are still working to finalize the design of the New Glenn, and the company is just beginning to build model components of the rocket which will have to go through rigorous testing first.Another person with direct knowledge says Blue Origins is in conversations with French satellite firm Eutelsat SA. They will be the first New Glenn customer - even with the 2020 launch being delayed. The source said the two companies have "padded" the contract so that Blue Origin will incur no penalties if it is late.Yohann Leroy, Eutelsat’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, while declining to discuss the details of the contract did say he was optimistic the New Glenn will be ready to carry their satellite by the end of 2022. “Of course, I cannot guarantee that they will respect their initial timeline, but we are confident that they will not be very far from it,” Leroy said.A Blue Origins spokesperson did not respond to any requests for information on the company's hiring practices or any strategies going forward. But remember, the company has always been very tight-lipped about its business, and especially the New Glenn’s production status. More about jeff bezos, Blue Origin, Virgin galactic, edge of space, Technology jeff bezos Blue Origin Virgin galactic edge of space Technology Spacex