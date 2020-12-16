Special By By Tim Sandle 46 mins ago in Technology If companies do not yet have a cybersecurity lead at the executive table, then now is the time to bring such a person on-board. This is in light of an expected increase in threat activity in 2021. Phillips responds to three essential points posed by Digital Journal: elevating the status of security professionals, shifting mindsets when considering cybersecurity, and working on appropriate budgets. Security professionals earned a seat at the table in 2020 In 2020, many companies realized the value in hiring the right security professional for their organization. Prior to the pandemic, some business leaders had never before seen their security team in action. Yet in the face of new health and safety challenges and regulations, many leaders turned to their security directors to take control and lead them through the pandemic. Over the course of this past year, some businesses have also gained a new-found respect for their security leaders, with many security professionals now having a “seat at the table” that was not available to them prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations will shift security strategies from emergency response to more operational mindsets Early on in the pandemic, businesses were laser-focused on making sure the company did not have a single case of COVID-19 entering the workplace. As we weather this pandemic and learn more about its impact, organizations will move from a goal of “absolute zero” to a more sustainable operational mindset that emphasizes reducing the impact of the inevitable cases that present themselves. Health attestations, thermal imaging cameras, and other preventative measures will simply become part of the standard checklist for security professionals to address ongoing duty-of-care liabilities. Even after a vaccine is available, organizations will continue to operate with a heightened sense of awareness and put new measures in place to reduce the impact of future pandemics. Since emerging into the limelight during the pandemic, physical security will remain a high priority – alongside cybersecurity – moving forward With the rise of data breaches over the last decade, cybersecurity has increasingly become a boardroom-level concern for enterprises. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a beacon to board members that physical threats still exist and can provide as much risk to the company as virtual or cyber threats. In the same way that cybersecurity budgets have been on the rise in light of numerous, well-publicized breaches, I anticipate physical security leaders will receive additional funding and resources now and moving forward. The proactive approach for having a cybersecurity expert as part of the C-Suite is recommended by Brian Phillips, who is the director of global security strategy at employee and visitor management company Traction Guest . Phillips sets out three focal points that businesses need to embrace for 2021. 