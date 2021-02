Name: First or Common Name Word: General work – Dictionary Key Walk: Keystroke pattern – easy to remember Sports: Sport, Sports Team, League Place: Easily identifiable City, State, Country, Place Character: Fictional Character Animal Food: Food type, ingredient Uncategorized: Automated/ Randomly Generated Clever: Unique/ Clever Password: Variation of the word “Password” Transportation: Automobile, Transportation Religious: Religious Affiliation, Meaning or Person Website: Email Address or Common URL Love: Association with the emotion/ feeling Naughty: Association with controversial often vulgar terms Band: Popular Music of all genres Season: Weather/ Season related Color: Common Colors Greeting: Common and Localized Greetings Month: Calendar Months Military: Association with military, war, weaponry Horoscope: Astrological Signs Alphabet Walk: Sequential pattern (alphanumeric & non alphanumeric)

For many analysts, the re-use of the same passwords is a sign of madness or something resembling the theme in the 1993 film Groundhog Day, which is a tale of repeating things over and over. The world of Information Technology the same applies to the continued use of a password and with the repeated use of weak passwords, which tend to be used and reused by some people year after year.These themes are brought out in a new report titled “ Groundhog Day List of the 20 Most Common Passwords of 2020 ”, which comes from ID Agent The report finds, that in 2020 alone, more than 81 percent of reported data breaches were due to poor password security. To highlight the vulnerability and subsequent misuse of data, the report notes how hackers dropped more than 22 million records on the Dark Web. With such data, it is of concern that data breaches, especially those involving ransomware, climbed steadily throughout the chaotic landscape of 2020.It is clear that both of these trends signal the need for a password security reset.The list comes from a scan of nearly 3 million passwords found on the Dark Web in 2020 and breaks down the most commonly used types of passwords by category, including names, sports references, famous people, or characters, and more.Most people will choose passwords that can be divided into 24 common combinations Based on the new analysis, some of the most common 250 passwords found are:In addition, for good password security it is important to avoid using passwords that are same as username or passwords that contain personal information as password (such as name, city, birthday, family member names and so on).