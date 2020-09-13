Special By By Tim Sandle yesterday in Technology Information Technology professionals were key to maintaining business continuity during lockdown. September's IT Pro Day provides an opportunity to acknowledge the efforts that helpdesks have put in to assisting with remote working. To gain a new insight (and appreciation) into the work that IT professionals put into organizations, Digital Journal sought out the views of Boxley begins by looking at IT in the context of the 2020 pandemic, most notably the Boxley also notes the risks around remote working, especially those of the cybersecurity kind: "Unfortunately, during this pandemic era it also became abundantly clear that while working and learning from home offers health and safety benefits, when it comes to data safety, it's a much different story. While some IT pros pursued (or got stuck with) conventional approaches like virtual private networks (VPNs), others chose more up-to-date technology like software-defined perimeter (SDP) solutions. These savvy folks knew that SDP is able to make VPN issues - such as inadvertently opening the whole network to hackers who can now move laterally across the entirety of connected systems to steal and corrupt data - disappear." Are you prepared to honor today’s ever-evolving IT professionals on September 15th? http://slrwnds.com/ITProDay #ITProDay With all of this in mind, Boxley reiterates why IT Pro Day matters: "My advice? Come September 15, as well as all year round, take time out of your busy day to thank your local IT pro. It is likely whether you know it or not, that among the plethora of initiatives they executed to ensure your working and/or learning success, they also made sure that when they opened the door for you to access internal networks, they also slammed the door on cybercriminals." The annual IT Pro Day is celebrated on each third Tuesday of September. The event was created in 2015 to thank all those who keep the wheels of IT turning while making it all look easy. The theme for IT Pro Day 2020 is “ Going forwards, the role of IT could shift further as many companies, of a range of different types, make the decision to go “permanent WFH,” or “remote-first”. IT Pro Day falls on September 15 each year. 