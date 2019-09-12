Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology Cryptocurrency interest is on the radar of many tech companies, with Samsung and Facebook investigating the potential of crypto. iPhone maker-Apple has said it is "watching" bitcoin and cryptocurrency, however there's a question of 'when'? As to why Apple is pursuing a cryptocurrency idea is similar to its competitors: stability, ease of use, transparency and a means to collect data about its users. As to why Apple has held back on any announcement, unlike its competitors is uncertain at this stage. To try and make sense of what is happening, Digital Journal touched base with As to why Apple are interested in some form of cryptocurrency this is, as Scott notes, something the company shares in common with its rivals: "We expect to see more Of these major companies, however, Apple seems the most hesitant, according to Scott: -"Apple will remain somewhat skeptical, bearing in mind that they don’t allow customers to use their credit card for the purchase of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies at the moment." This does not mean that Apple are not making plans, as Scott says: "It's fair to assume that Apple are most likely exploring cryptocurrencies behind the scenes already, so it will come as no surprise if they announce “Apple Coin” in the near future. We certainly don't expect to see them embracing Bitcoin anytime soon - given the decentralized nature of Bitcoin, we fail to see how it would fit into the notoriously centralized ecosystem of Apple products and services." There are risks with Apple and other tech firms seeking their own digital currencies, according to Scott since the involvement of major corporations goes against one of the inspirations for digital currency in the first place: "If Apple does decide to go down the route of creating their own cryptocurrency, they’ll quickly realize that as long as there is a central authority with control, there is no consumer demand or desire for it. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: it’s a waste of time and resources for these big companies to explore cryptocurrencies if all it means is that they are going to try and reinvent the wheel." In relation this, Scott tellingly adds: "Apple may very well just be the next big name trying to use cryptocurrency as a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist” It was expected by several market followers that when Apple unveiled the new iPhone 11 that it would provide some information about its cryptocurrency plans. We've said it before and we'll say it again: it's a waste of time and resources for these big companies to explore cryptocurrencies if all it means is that they are going to try and reinvent the wheel."In relation this, Scott tellingly adds: "Apple may very well just be the next big name trying to use cryptocurrency as a solution to a problem that doesn't exist"