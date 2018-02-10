IoT smart city security solution uses video technology

By By Tim Sandle 8 hours ago in Technology Kansas City - An alternative approach to city security has been proposed. This is an Internet of Things smart city video security solution, which reportedly offers a 'security solution without surveillance'. The technology will be tested out in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., with the focus on monitoring the city's new streetcar line. The The smart city security package incorporates Sensity Video Nodes integrated with LED lights. Communication is via Wi-Fi to Genetec Security Center’s video management system. The video system is equipped with intelligent analytics. As well as providing big data analytics, the Video Node records high resolution streams from each of the cameras and stores the captured footage. Commenting on the development, Stefano Landi, vice president of Sales and Partners at Sensity He adds: “This shift in where the intelligence resides makes possible ‘Security Without Surveillance’ — safeguarding citizens’ privacy through edge-based storage and analytics, while freeing human security personnel from having to watch security video screens all the time.” Kansas City is to deploy 250 Sensity NetSense cameras for monitoring. This is happening at a lower cost than would be possible using conventional wired video security systems. The new solution comes from Sensity Systems Inc. (from Sunnyvale, California, U.S.). The technology company has partnered with Genetec Inc. (based in Montreal, Canada) to produce an advanced Internet of Things public safety and video security solution. The platform is integrated with light emitting diodes (LEDs).The technology will be tested out in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., with the focus on monitoring the city's new streetcar line. The KC Streetcar covers downtown Kansas City, and extends some 2.2 miles. The system opened for service on May 6, 2016. The KC Streetcar is free to ride and has a daily number of commuters of 5,700. In keeping with technological innovation, the streetcar service has a text alert system to help notify passengers when there are major disruptions or changes to streetcar service.The smart city security package incorporates Sensity Video Nodes integrated with LED lights. Communication is via Wi-Fi to Genetec Security Center’s video management system. The video system is equipped with intelligent analytics.As well as providing big data analytics, the Video Node records high resolution streams from each of the cameras and stores the captured footage.Commenting on the development, Stefano Landi, vice president of Sales and Partners at Sensity told the website Smart2Zero : “The significance of this particular IoT security solution is the ability for the Sensity Video Nodes, using the Genetec Edge Protocol, to maintain sensitive video data at the network edge, on the device itself, rather than transporting data back to a central location.”He adds: “This shift in where the intelligence resides makes possible ‘Security Without Surveillance’ — safeguarding citizens’ privacy through edge-based storage and analytics, while freeing human security personnel from having to watch security video screens all the time.”Kansas City is to deploy 250 Sensity NetSense cameras for monitoring. This is happening at a lower cost than would be possible using conventional wired video security systems. More about Internet, internet of things, IoT, Video, Security More news from Internet internet of things IoT Video Security