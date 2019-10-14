Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageInvestor pessimism and peak growth hurting shale production

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Technology
The shale boom certainly helped the United States to become the largest oil producer in the world. However, this production boom is showing signs of slowing down—to the point where the long run of explosive U.S. shale growth is likely coming to an end.
You could quote the old proverb that "all good things must come to an end." and applying it to the shale boom would be partially correct. We just need to add a couple of other factors into the possible demise of shale.
There are several reasons for concern, including the loss of investor confidence. And then there is also the financial stress and operational problems caused by stubbornly low oil prices.
Overall slow down in production
But the most telling evidence comes from the U.S. Department of Energy. In its weekly forecast published on October 9, the EIA said "U.S. oil production grew by less than 1 percent in the first half of 2019, down from almost 7 percent growth over the same period last year. Although U.S. production is expected to reach an average of 12.2 million barrels per day (Mbd) this year, growth has been slower."
“We’re getting closer to peak production and we are reaching the peak of the general physics of these wells,” James West, a managing director at Investment bank Evercore ISI, told the Wall Street Journal.
The prospect of limited growth is real along the Permian Basin. The number of crews that prepare a site for drilling and production has been falling since July this year, reaching an all-time low. Energy Fuse notes that even hotels in the region have suffered, with revenue per available room "falling 32 percent year-over-year in August, and declining 21 percent year-to-date."
Pessimistic mood among investors
Without money backing a company up, it's dead in the water. And many investors have lost patience with the pursuit of endless growth and have abandoned companies that have not cut back and prioritized their cash flow.
The latest quarterly Dallas Fed energy survey contains anonymous comments submitted by oil industry executives.
“The overall industry conditions are not good. Prices are too soft and erratic, and costs are too high,” one wrote, adding, “My outlook for the business is pessimistic right now.” Another wrote that they expected “a slow and continued decline in drilling, with a focus on streamlining operations.”
Strange as it may seem, shale output is what put the U.S. on the road to energy independence, all while enhancing our energy security - but despite that - the indicators still point to shale production reaching a plateau.
More about shale production, cash flow negative, pessimistic investors, chinaUS trade war, Business
 
Latest News
Top News
Michael Catalano up for 'Best Photography Studio' in 2020 contest
Massive AI-powered robots are 3D-printing entire rockets
For Syria Kurds, the end of autonomy?
Angry protesters take to streets as Spain jails Catalan leaders
US troops in northern Syria ordered to leave country: US official
Predictive analytics assesses an India-Pakistan nuclear war
Syria regime steps in to halt Turkish assault on Kurds
What if MPs reject UK government's agenda?
Op-Ed: Trump escalates war with Fox News over Ukraine scandal
Cyber-bullied K-pop star found dead at her home