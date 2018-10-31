By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Technology CGTrader is to integrate its technology with e-commerce giant Shopify to create an innovative shopping experience based on 3D modeling. A 3D shopping experience will replace the current 2D format. Commenting on the new partnership, Dalia Lasaite, who is the CEO and co-founder of Lithuania based CGTrader said in a statement provided to Digital Journal: "This integration can help businesses turn their products into a 3D visual format using the latest 3D modeling and AR technologies." She adds: “Shopify has chosen us to provide the services needed to make this revolution happen as demand for 3D models in e-commerce sector is expanding rapidly". Market data suggests a firm such as Shopify is far more likely to sell an item or a product that has an augmented reality experience. This visual representation is becoming increasingly significant for the mobile e-commerce market. In 2017, global mobile retail revenue amounted to $1.36 billion and it is Shopify's store owners will not need any technical knowledge of 3D design to in order to obtain a high quality 3D model for use with augmented reality apps. CGTrader , who design 3D model marketplaces, is to bring its technology to the e-commerce site Shopify. CGTrader will assist Shopify in creating a different shopping experience based on 3D modeling and augmented reality. Through this development, merchants on the Canadian site will be able to access CGTrader's services. This will be via the Shopify experts’ site CGTrader's online platform allows designers and modeling studios to upload and either sell or share their 3D models with the community. Developers and designers can then buy these 3D models for use in both commercial and non-commercial projects, such as 3D computer graphics, 3D printing ready, and augmented reality or virtual reality applications. Businesses can also hire designers for specific 3D projects.Commenting on the new partnership, Dalia Lasaite, who is the CEO and co-founder of Lithuania based CGTrader said in a statement provided to Digital Journal: "This integration can help businesses turn their products into a 3D visual format using the latest 3D modeling and AR technologies."She adds: “Shopify has chosen us to provide the services needed to make this revolution happen as demand for 3D models in e-commerce sector is expanding rapidly".Market data suggests a firm such as Shopify is far more likely to sell an item or a product that has an augmented reality experience. This visual representation is becoming increasingly significant for the mobile e-commerce market. In 2017, global mobile retail revenue amounted to $1.36 billion and it is expected to reach $3.56 billion 2021 Shopify's store owners will not need any technical knowledge of 3D design to in order to obtain a high quality 3D model for use with augmented reality apps. More about Shopping, shopping app, 3D modelling More news from Shopping shopping app 3D modelling