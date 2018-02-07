Introduced in a news post
today, Intel said the Xeon D-2100 is specifically tailored for workloads that sit on the edge of cloud networks. It's optimised for applications that operate with restricted availability of power and other resources.
The package includes everything needed to run high-performance applications on the edge using modern mobile technologies. Options will be available with up to 18 "Skylake-server" Xeon cores. There's integrated compatibility with Intel's QuickAssist technology for cryptography and encryption, maintaining the security of edge applications.
Intel's aiming the chip at the increasingly competitive
market for system-on-chip (SoC) packages targeting connected mobile products. It's an ideal solution for powering 5G connectivity, wide-area networks and cloud applications that need to be situated close to the edge. TechCrunch reports
Intel's established a partner network around the Xeon D-2100 that includes telecoms and infrastructure providers such as Dell EMC, Ericsson, NEC, NetApp and Palo Alto Networks.
"To seize 5G and new cloud and network opportunities, service providers need to optimize their data center and edge infrastructures to meet the growing demands of bandwidth-hungry end users and their smart and connected devices," said Sandra Rivera
, SVP and General Manager of Intel's Network Platforms Group.
"The Intel Xeon D-2100 processor allows service providers and enterprises to deliver the maximum amount of compute intelligence at the edge or web tier while expending the least power."
Intel suggested customer service providers could choose the new chip to support higher-capacity networks that are optimised for specific workloads. Telecoms firms, industrial device operators and sensor monitoring systems would also benefit from these capabilities. The chip could also be used to support internal networking requirements or host hyperscale cloud applications that need to be adaptable to customer demand.
Processor specifications and prices vary significantly within the complete range. Options are available from
8 to 18 cores with corresponding clock speeds between 1.6GHz and 2.2GHz. The headline chip is the D-2191, packaging 18-cores and a maximum turbo speed of 3.0GHz. It's priced at $2407 and draws 86W of power.
At the other end of the range, D-2100 series chips can be had for just $213 in a quad-core configuration that needs only 60W of power. The diversity of specifications available reflects the broad range of edge workloads Intel's targeting with the family. The company intends to
provide a compelling selection of alternatives to chips from rival brands, helping it to fight in the increasingly competitive
edge computing wars.