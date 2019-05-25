By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Dehli - The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is gearing up for the July launch of Chandrayaan-2, a robotic lunar orbiter/lander/rover combo that is scheduled to touch down at a predetermined site close to the lunar south pole. The Chandrayaan-2 mission has a scheduled launch window of July 09, to July 16, 2019, with an expected Moon landing on September 06, 2019, according to ISRO chairman K Sivan, reports "It is going to be the most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO. It is going to take place between July 9 and 16, this year," Sivan said, addressing scientists from the Mission Control Centre. ISRO Consisting of the orbiter, the Lander (Vikram), and Rover (Pragyan), the orbiter and lander modules will be interfaced mechanically and stacked together as an integrated module and accommodated inside the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle. The rover is housed inside the Lander. The Payloads There are 13 Indian payloads (eight on the orbiter, three on the lander and two on the rover), along with one passive experiment from NASA — a Laser Retro-reflector Array (LRA) for Lunar Landers. The LRA is the same design as the one carried onboard Israel's ill-fated Beresheet lander that crashed on the moon last month. Chandrayaan 2 is an Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) mission comprising an orbiter and a soft lander carrying a rover. NASA/ISRO The orbiter will carry a visible terrain mapping camera, a neutral mass spectrometer, a synthetic aperture radar, a near-infrared spectrometer, a radio occultation experiment, a soft X-ray spectrometer, and solar X-ray monitor. The lander will carry a camera, seismometer, thermal profiler, and Langmuir probe, while the rover will hold cameras, an alpha-proton X-ray spectrometer, and a laser-induced ablation spectroscopy experiment. As a historical note, the Chandrayaan-1 Mission had 11 payloads - five from India, three from Europe, two from the U.S., one from Bulgaria. The mission was credited with the discovery of water on the lunar surface. The Chandrayaan-2 Mission is an advanced version of the previous Chandrayaan-1 mission to the moon that launched successfully on Oct. 22, 2008, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.The Chandrayaan-2 mission has a scheduled launch window of July 09, to July 16, 2019, with an expected Moon landing on September 06, 2019, according to ISRO chairman K Sivan, reports India Today. The launch will take place at the Satish Dhawan Space Center on Sriharikota Island."It is going to be the most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO. It is going to take place between July 9 and 16, this year," Sivan said, addressing scientists from the Mission Control Centre.Consisting of the orbiter, the Lander (Vikram), and Rover (Pragyan), the orbiter and lander modules will be interfaced mechanically and stacked together as an integrated module and accommodated inside the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle. The rover is housed inside the Lander.The primary objective of Chandrayaan-2 is to demonstrate the ability to soft-land on the lunar surface and operate a robotic rover on the surface. The mission also has numerous scientific goals, including studies of lunar topography, mineralogy, elemental abundance, the lunar exosphere, and signatures of hydroxyl and water ice.There are 13 Indian payloads (eight on the orbiter, three on the lander and two on the rover), along with one passive experiment from NASA — a Laser Retro-reflector Array (LRA) for Lunar Landers. The LRA is the same design as the one carried onboard Israel's ill-fated Beresheet lander that crashed on the moon last month.The orbiter will carry a visible terrain mapping camera, a neutral mass spectrometer, a synthetic aperture radar, a near-infrared spectrometer, a radio occultation experiment, a soft X-ray spectrometer, and solar X-ray monitor.The lander will carry a camera, seismometer, thermal profiler, and Langmuir probe, while the rover will hold cameras, an alpha-proton X-ray spectrometer, and a laser-induced ablation spectroscopy experiment.As a historical note, the Chandrayaan-1 Mission had 11 payloads - five from India, three from Europe, two from the U.S., one from Bulgaria. The mission was credited with the discovery of water on the lunar surface. More about chandrayaan2, July 2019 launch, complex mission, Isro, Technology chandrayaan2 July 2019 launch complex mission Isro Technology Moon mission