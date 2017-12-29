Increased sales for Echo Dot signal change in consumer shopping

The biggest selling product for the e-commerce site Amazon over the holidays was the Echo Dot. In all, Alex gadgets were the best-selling products from any manufacturer in any product category.
While the Echo Dot came out a clear winner other big sellers from Amazon were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Amazon Dash Wand and Amazon Tap. Each of these products, among others, woks with the Alexa intelligent personal assistant. Alexa has a range of different functions, being capable of voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, and setting alarms. Other services include streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, and providing weather, traffic, and other real-time information, such as playing news bulletins.
Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon's devices and services division told CNBC: "Customers purchased millions of Amazon's Alexa-enabled devices this weekend, and Alexa devices were the top sellers across all of Amazon." Adding that millions of Echo Dots were shipped leading up to the start of the holidays.
As well as sales of physical hardware, Amazon’s Alexa app additionally topped the charts for the Apple App Store and Google Play on Christmas day, suggesting an influx of new customers setting up their devices.
The sales of Alexa signals a change to the way that people are accessing information and the means by which customers are making purchases. This is noted by Oliver Chen, retail analyst with Cowen, who said to Forbes: "The mobile phone is the new mall, and how a brand looks on a smartphone replaces the physical store window."
As well as Alexa-products for shopping from Amazon via voice commands, Amazon's AR View feature also proved popular with shoppers on the e-commerce platform. This is a signal that consumers are beginning to give augmented reality greater attention when making purchases. A preview of the service is shown below:
This signals a new step with online shopping, providing a more immersive retail experience.