Inadequate IT infrastructures are a source of global cyber risk

By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
Data privacy specialists at StorageCraft have issued an international research study looking into the experiences of IT decision-makers in relation to data management. The study reveals concerns about the business risk from unrestricted data growth.
As well as the business impact from data growth, the Storagecraft research also demonstrates that the IT infrastructures of many firms are struggling to deliver business continuity in the event of severe data outages. In some cases, attempts to manage data have failed completely.
Businesses are set to process greater volumes of data. The report found that 86 percent of respondents are of the view that data volume will increase ten-fold over the next five years. While there is a clear business need for the data increases, 80 percent of firms stated concerns with the risk that ever-increasing volumes of data will have on the company.
The risks are: rises in operational costs; an inability to recover rapidly following a data outage; greater susceptibility to cybersecurity risks; a chance that strategic projects will fail; and an impact upon revenue generation.
Currently, many companies report they are struggling with data growth plus their ability to recover in the event of an outage. In relation to this, just 15 percent of respondents stated they have an appropriate IT infrastructure which permits them to recover from a severe data loss within the first hour of the event happening. Furthermore, 40 percent of organizations think it will take them an entire day to recover, and 25 percent assess that data recovery will take them a matter of days or weeks to address following a major outage.
According to Shridar Subramanian, vice president of marketing and product management at StorageCraft, the data collated indicates that companies need to develop IT infrastructures which are economically viable and which can provide a scale-out data protection system.
More about Data, Cybersecurity, data growth, IT infrastructures
 
