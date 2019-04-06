Email
article imageImaginary Cities: How the digital age changes perceptions Special

By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
The British Library in London is showcasing an exhibition of fantastical cityscapes produced by artist Michael Takeo Magruder, where traditional materials are mixed with digital technologies to reimagine the city of the past, present and future.
What Michael Takeo Magruder has undertaken with the new exhibition is to take items from the British Library collection and to remix images of historic urban maps into fictional cityscapes, designed for the Information Age.
Michael Takeo Magruder's Imaginary Cities exhibition on shown in London.
Michael Takeo Magruder is a visual artist, based at King's College London, who specializes in working with new media, such as real-time data, images drawn from digital archives, and mobile devices.
One of Michael Takeo Magruder's stunning digital reinvention of the city.
These materials are then used to reconstruct immersive environments and and virtual worlds. The focus of his work is to deploy Information Age technologies so that we can re-examine and re-assess our networked, media-rich world.
Michael Takeo Magruder's digital city, recreated from a wood carving illustration.
For the British Library work, Magruder has digitised historic urban city maps from the British Library and transformed them into 2D and 3D artworks.
The exhibition, which is free to visit, is divided into four areas, each utilizing a different form of technology. Each of the four art installations was created using images and metadata drawn from 19th-century city maps.
Old maps transformed into digital maps - blueprints for the modern age, by Michael Takeo Magruder.
Each installation mixes digital technologies with traditional analogue processes, drawing on the pre-20th century urban maps available from the library's collection of over a million images, made public on Flickr Commons.
One installation uses algorithmically generated imagery and real-time virtual environments are used next to precious metal gilding and historical woodworking techniques. Other images are stunningly created from 3D printing processes.
Various digital city maps designs, created by Michael Takeo Magruder, on show at the exhibition.
The exhibition includes library's first Algorave (a term for an event where people dance to music generated from algorithms, often using live coding techniques, and short for "algorithmic rave").
An algorave is an event where people dance to music generated from algorithms, often using live coding techniques. This is Michael Takeo Magruder's real time London version.
Here real-time computer coding is mixed with live music and visuals.
Michael Takeo Magruder has created a real-time digital and music sensory experience.
The artworks are displayed alongside maps from the British Library's digital archive, with several of the original source books.
One of the original source materials - an old book of maps - used for the digital reimagining project by Michael Takeo Magruder.
This innovative and entertaining exhibition demonstrates how a library is not only a repository of knowledge. Something like a map can be used as something creative and distinctive cultural; and something from the past can be resupposed as something for the digital age.
Catching 'Imaginary Cities' on show at the British Library in London.
Imaginary Cities is running at the British Library in London, until Sunday July 14, 2019.
More about digitial city, smart city, Digital, imaginary cities, Michael Takeo Magruder
 
