The British Library in London is showcasing an exhibition of fantastical cityscapes produced by artist Michael Takeo Magruder, where traditional materials are mixed with digital technologies to reimagine the city of the past, present and future.
What Michael Takeo Magruder has undertaken with the new exhibition is to take items from the British Library collection and to remix images of historic urban maps into fictional cityscapes, designed for the Information Age.
Michael Takeo Magruder's Imaginary Cities exhibition on shown in London.
These materials are then used to reconstruct immersive environments and and virtual worlds. The focus of his work is to deploy Information Age technologies so that we can re-examine and re-assess our networked, media-rich world.
Michael Takeo Magruder's digital city, recreated from a wood carving illustration.
For the British Library work, Magruder has digitised historic urban city maps from the British Library and transformed them into 2D and 3D artworks.
The exhibition, which is free to visit, is divided into four areas, each utilizing a different form of technology. Each of the four art installations was created using images and metadata drawn from 19th-century city maps.
Old maps transformed into digital maps - blueprints for the modern age, by Michael Takeo Magruder.
Each installation mixes digital technologies with traditional analogue processes, drawing on the pre-20th century urban maps available from the library's collection of over a million images, made public on Flickr Commons.
One installation uses algorithmically generated imagery and real-time virtual environments are used next to precious metal gilding and historical woodworking techniques. Other images are stunningly created from 3D printing processes.
Various digital city maps designs, created by Michael Takeo Magruder, on show at the exhibition.
This innovative and entertaining exhibition demonstrates how a library is not only a repository of knowledge. Something like a map can be used as something creative and distinctive cultural; and something from the past can be resupposed as something for the digital age.
Catching 'Imaginary Cities' on show at the British Library in London.