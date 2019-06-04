By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology The Swedish furniture giant Ikea is introducing a new furniture line called Rogran that is being developed in cooperation with the US furniture startup Ori Living. Rognan As cities boom living space for many is shrinking and Rognan's robotic furniture will help to make confined spaces more livable. The furniture consists of a large storage unit that is able to slide across a room to divide a small room into two living spaces. The unit contains a bed, desk, and a couch that can be pulled out when needed. The robot is controlled by a touch pad. The first launch of the system will be in Hong Kong and Japan in 2020 where many cities have small living spaces. Rognan uses Ori's robotic platform It also works with Ikea's Platsa line of storage furniture and is also compatible with its Tradfri line of cabinets and wardrobe smart lighting. Ikea claims the Rognan can save an extra eight square meters or 86 square feet of living space. This may not sound like much but in a confined area it can make a big difference. Ikea product developer The appended video shows Ori's robotic living space. As cities boom living space for many is shrinking and Rognan's robotic furniture will help to make confined spaces more livable. As a recent article reports: "IKEA is collaborating with Ori, an American startup that has developed robotic furniture for modern living and has been challenging the limitations of square metres in living spaces – now introducing ROGNAN. With ROGNAN as a robotic furniture solution for small space living, people will be able to turn small spaces into smart spaces that have all the comfort and convenience of a home." Hassier Larrea , CEO of the US-based robotic furniture maker said: “People across the US have been living large in a small footprint with Ori’s robotic interiors since we introduced our first commercial product two years ago. At about the same time, we began working with IKEA to bring robotic furniture to the world. We share IKEA’s passion to enable people to make the most of their living spaces, and look forward to helping realize this as we continue to develop living spaces for the next generation.”The furniture consists of a large storage unit that is able to slide across a room to divide a small room into two living spaces. The unit contains a bed, desk, and a couch that can be pulled out when needed. The robot is controlled by a touch pad. The first launch of the system will be in Hong Kong and Japan in 2020 where many cities have small living spaces.It also works with Ikea's Platsa line of storage furniture and is also compatible with its Tradfri line of cabinets and wardrobe smart lighting. Ikea claims the Rognan can save an extra eight square meters or 86 square feet of living space. This may not sound like much but in a confined area it can make a big difference.Ikea product developer Seana Strawn noted: “Instead of making the furniture smaller, we transform the furniture to the function that you need at that time. When you sleep, you do not need your sofa. When you use your wardrobe, you do not need your bed.” Pricing for the unit has not been announced yet. To be successful the unit will need to be within a range that those who could use the unit will be able to afford.The appended video shows Ori's robotic living space. More about robotic furniture, Ori LIving, Ikea robotic furniture Ori LIving Ikea