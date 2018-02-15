By By James Walker 2 hours ago in Technology IAmI Authentications, a B2B cybersecurity provider, has developed a real-time protection system to defend enterprise networks against intrusion attacks using stolen login credentials. IAmI can issue alerts when an ID is being used without authorisation. Intelligent authentication The IAmI app operates similarly to the authentication apps you may already have on your phone. It enforces two-factor authentication using push notifications. When you try to login to a protected company resource, you have to acknowledge the attempt in the app or press "deny" to issue a block. IT administrators can monitor the service to detect incoming threats in real-time. READ NEXT: Microsoft to use blockchain to build decentralised identities In a post published to "Many organizations don’t even know their network security has been compromised until it’s much too late. Once stolen, their private data is impossible to protect," said Cloud security IAmI's solution uses IBM Cloud to distribute authentication alerts to enterprise devices. The system can monitor every aspect of an enterprise's authentication, from end-user logins through to database access attempts. The company's apps run across all major mobile platforms, including iOS, Android and even the Apple Watch. Admins can monitor intrusion attempts from wherever they are. The service provides an example of how According to IAmI describes its service as a way to "crowdsource, decentralize and tokenize authentication and identity." The company provides an "intelligent" form of two-factor authentication for the workforce of digital enterprises.The IAmI app operates similarly to the authentication apps you may already have on your phone. It enforces two-factor authentication using push notifications. When you try to login to a protected company resource, you have to acknowledge the attempt in the app or press "deny" to issue a block. IT administrators can monitor the service to detect incoming threats in real-time.In a post published to IBM's blog , IAmI explained that cloud-powered authentication solutions help organisations address data breaches. Many organizations remain unaware of incidents until after the intrusion has occurred. Blocking attackers at the point of an unauthorised login gives IT staff visibility into the threat. It also enables them to actively deploy additional protections."Many organizations don’t even know their network security has been compromised until it’s much too late. Once stolen, their private data is impossible to protect," said IAmI . "[IAmI] empowers users to protect their own login credentials from hackers who would otherwise try to exploit it to gain unauthorized access. Organizations and users can know their login credentials and secure data can no longer be nefariously exploited or breached."IAmI's solution uses IBM Cloud to distribute authentication alerts to enterprise devices. The system can monitor every aspect of an enterprise's authentication, from end-user logins through to database access attempts. The company's apps run across all major mobile platforms, including iOS, Android and even the Apple Watch. Admins can monitor intrusion attempts from wherever they are.The service provides an example of how cloud solutions can improve the cybersecurity posture of enterprises. Although cloud software is often seen as a risk in itself, effective use of breach detection systems can enable firms to mitigate the risks. Stolen credential attacks are common but can be blocked, if the technology is already in-place.According to IAmI , the average detection rate for major data breaches is 205 days. Use of an authentication app cuts the delay to a matter of seconds when defending against attackers using basic credential theft techniques. Cloud services can also offer behavioural analysis functions to proactively identify irregularities that could be a threat. If a user logs in from an unusual location or a new device, administrators may be alerted first so they can authorise the identity. More about Ibm, IBM Cloud, Cloud, Cloud computing, Enterprise Ibm IBM Cloud Cloud Cloud computing Enterprise Cybersecurity enterprise security authentication