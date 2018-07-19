Hyperloop TT signs agreement to build track in China

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Hyperloop Transportation Technologies announced the signing of an agreement with Tongren Transportation & Tourism Investment Group of the People's Republic of China on July 20 to build a Hyperloop track in Guizhou, China. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hyperloop TT is a global team comprised of more than 800 engineers, creatives, and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams. They also have offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE; Bratislava, Slovakia; Toulouse, France; Contagem, Brazil; and Barcelona, Spain. This is the third commercial agreement for Hyperloop TT. It has also signed agreements for their hyperloop system in Abu Dhabi and Ukraine earlier in 2018, according to the The signing ceremony in China HyperloopTT A crucial victory signing China As The last deal HTT made was for a 10 kilometer (6.2 miles) hyperloop track in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. But that track won't be completed until 2020, and it appears that HTT doesn't want to wait around for that to happen. The Hyperloop will be built in the Chinese province of Guizhou, home to the Guiyang Technological Development Zone.HTT will be working in partnership with the government of Tongren in defining the route for the system and will cover the same length as the Abu Dhabi track. Hyperloop TT And, as is standard with foreign companies in China, HTT will have to form a Chinese entity because they have to have a "local" connection. Htt will be responsible for designing the technology, providing the engineering expertise and designing "essential equipment." This probably means the pods and maglev technology that HTT has licensed. As for the Chinese, the city and its people will be in charge of certifying the tube, building a series of regulations and the actual construction of the Hyperloop system. Financing is to be split 50/50, with the city paying half and the rest sourced from HTT, and/or investors. Park & buildings in Guiyang, Guizhou, southern China Mrspaceman at English Wikipedia. Guiyang Economic and Technological Development Zone The Guiyang Economic and Technological Development Zone was created 18 years ago as a way to bring technology companies into the region, making it an integral part of the province. Guizhou's location is a crucial part of China's 'Silk Road Economic Belt' initiative. More than $100 billion has been invested in transportation and financing in the past five years, which has resulted in 69 highway projects and more than 3,542 miles of new roads. 