By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Technology Hulu has a digital milestone to celebrate. The streaming service has surpassed 20 million subscribers in the United States. One of its distinct features is that it is allowing its users to download their favorite shows for them to watch offline. Hulu subscribers will have the opportunity to download content for offline viewing, which is something that users prefer doing on travel days, or when they commute on public transportation when it is difficult to get a signal. In addition, Hulu subscribers that have an ad-supported plan will download the commercials in conjunction to their shows. With this feature, no Wi-Fi is needed. Hulu is the first company in the entertainment business that supports downloads with advertising. Consumers will not be able to fast-forward through these offline commercials, so the advertisers will have full control of their advertisements, and rightfully so. The streaming service did not specify which shows will be available for offline viewing, nor when this feature will launch officially, beside the vague 2018 to 2019 timeframe. The company told its advertisers that 78 percent of its viewing takes place in living rooms or on connected televisions; moreover, engagement is up by 60 percent across their platforms, where viewers reportedly streamed in excess of six billion hours in 2017. Hulu is also introducing several new original series, such as Four Weddings and a Funeral and Ramy, which is based on the real-life experiences and comedy of Ramy Youssef. The Handmaid's Tale is returning for its third season on Hulu, and the streaming service will serve as the exclusive Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) home for ABC's critically-acclaimed The Good Doctor. Hulu also secured its biggest family and children's deal to date with its inaugural multi-year deal with DreamWorks Animation. As a result, Hulu will become the exclusive streaming home for such feature films as How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, as well as The Boss Baby 2 and Trolls 2. This number is an increase of three million subscribers as indicated in its statistics earlier in the year, from January. Hulu has its own original series, and it has detailed its new advertisement products.