By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology The Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei will partner with the German auto maker Audi to develop self-driving technology for cars that will be made in China. The nature of the deal The agreement will focus on creating what is called Level 4 technology. The Society of Automotive Engineers defines this as a car that completely drives itself within a specific area. This new deal is just the latest in a long line of similar partnerships between car companies and tech companies in the move toward creating truly autonomous vehicles. Details of the agreement were not announced. However the deal should help Audi to do tests on autonomous vehicles in China. Huawei did show off an Audi Q7 outfitted with the technology company's Mobile Data Center(MDC) rig at its Connect 2018 conference just this week. The MDC is reported to consist of a number of AI chips, a central CPU, cameras, and LIDAR. It sits on the car roof. Huawei is also to work with Audi on vehicle-to-vehicle communication and connected car solutions. See the appended video. China has relaxed its rules on foreign ownership For many years China has required foreign automakers to partner in joint ventures with local companies if they want to manufacture cars in the country. However, earlier this year the government announced plans to relax the rules so the automotive manufacturing landscape in China is changing. Tesla to open wholly owned factory in Shanghai In an earlier article However, the Chinese government is still strictly guiding Western car companies. It strictly controls permits required to test self-driving vehicles, as well as licences that allow companies to make digital maps of the country's roads. This restriction has led major car companies such as Daimler, Ford, and BMW to partner with Baidu which has the ability to do both. The Chinese government regards a free market approach to be a security risk. It does not want detailed maps of China's roads and other data in the hands of foreign countries. Similar fears abound in the west as well. Earlier this year the US in effect banned government employees and contractors from using Huawei handsets or components. Audi's work on self-driving cars Since September Audi has reportedly been testing cars with Huawei and is planning to open an autonomous vehicle development center in China next year. Audi has developed its own Level 3 system it calls Traffic Jam Pilot, which allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel and eyes off the road while the car handles all the driving in most situations. Volkswagen, the owner of Audi, is developing level 4 and 5 complete autonomous driving with Aurora a new startup founded by the former head of Google's self-driving program. Huawei Huawei, as of September 2015, had over 170,000 employees. About 76,000 of them are engaged in research and development. 