As Digital Journal reported
, one if the background activities at the recent Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was the activities of U S officials in lobbying representatives if different (mostly European) countries against Huawei, based on security concerns.
This behind the scenes activity was in the context of the U S 's own mistrust if the Chinese technology firm and the refusal to permit sales of Huawei products. A key focus
, in terms of the U.S. activities at the European event, was to stop Huawei from being involved with the next generation of mobile internet infrastructure.
With the U.S. ban
, the U.S government is concerned that Huawei has close ties to the Chinese government and with the potential for the company's technology be used for hacking and with the ability of mobile devices to amass volumes of data which could be passed back to China. Chinese law requires
any company to fully cooperate with any request for information required by the Chinese government.
Huawei, which us seeking greater international expansion, has indicated that it regards the U.S. ban represents unfair competition and that the ban is also depriving consumers of choice. The company further contends that an entrant into the devices market would help to lower prices increased competition.
With its challenge, Huawei has filed a lawsuit
with the U.S. district court in Plano, Texas, close to its U.S. headquarters. Huawei is seeking to challenge the provision made against it under the National Defense Authorization Act. The provision was signed off by Donald Trump in August 2018. Huawei argues that this type of restriction is unconstitutional.
The situation remains tense, with the further issue of Meng Wanzhou, and the relations between U.S., China and Canada. Meng is facing extradition proceedings in Canada
, where she was arrested by Canadian police at the request of the U.S. government due to unspecified matters of U.S. national security. Meng has launched her own legal action against the Canadian government over being detained and interrogated before she was formally arrested.