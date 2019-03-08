Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHuawei sues U.S. government over tech ban

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Technology
Huawei has declared its intention to sue the Trump administration over a ban if its telecommunications products and devices into the U.S. market. This is based on the principle of unfair trade.
As Digital Journal reported, one if the background activities at the recent Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was the activities of U S officials in lobbying representatives if different (mostly European) countries against Huawei, based on security concerns.
This behind the scenes activity was in the context of the U S 's own mistrust if the Chinese technology firm and the refusal to permit sales of Huawei products. A key focus, in terms of the U.S. activities at the European event, was to stop Huawei from being involved with the next generation of mobile internet infrastructure.
With the U.S. ban, the U.S government is concerned that Huawei has close ties to the Chinese government and with the potential for the company's technology be used for hacking and with the ability of mobile devices to amass volumes of data which could be passed back to China. Chinese law requires any company to fully cooperate with any request for information required by the Chinese government.
Huawei, which us seeking greater international expansion, has indicated that it regards the U.S. ban represents unfair competition and that the ban is also depriving consumers of choice. The company further contends that an entrant into the devices market would help to lower prices increased competition.
With its challenge, Huawei has filed a lawsuit with the U.S. district court in Plano, Texas, close to its U.S. headquarters. Huawei is seeking to challenge the provision made against it under the National Defense Authorization Act. The provision was signed off by Donald Trump in August 2018. Huawei argues that this type of restriction is unconstitutional.
The situation remains tense, with the further issue of Meng Wanzhou, and the relations between U.S., China and Canada. Meng is facing extradition proceedings in Canada, where she was arrested by Canadian police at the request of the U.S. government due to unspecified matters of U.S. national security. Meng has launched her own legal action against the Canadian government over being detained and interrogated before she was formally arrested.
More about Huawei, Trump, import ban, Technology
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusal to testify in WikiLeaks case
SpaceX capsule back on Earth, paving way for new manned US flights
UN envoy sees prospects for South Sudan peace deal
'Blood up to your knees': defeated IS jihadists still defiant
Nervous France treads warily as protests grow in Algeria
809 million emails leaked from accessible MongoDB database Special
Venezuela struggles with blackout as government claims sabotage
Review: We Three bring their 'Lifeline' tour to The Paramount in New York Special
SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashes down off Florida coast
Police issue warning after seizing $1.7 million of pot edibles