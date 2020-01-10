By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Huawei claims that its foldable MateX phone is selling 100,000 a month a good pace especially since the phone is for sale only in China at present and costs about $2,400 US. Mate X sales may be close to those of Samsung's Galaxy fold Originally Samsung said it had sold one million units of the Galaxy fold but this was later revised downwards by a large amount ask Huawei and Samsung front-runners in race to make a foldable phone At CES 2019 there were plenty of foldable prototype phones but Samsung beat most top competitors when it release the Galaxy Fold in September. Microsot's Duo and Motorola's Razr are not due out until later in 2020. Huawei's Mate X was originally due to be launched in July last year. However after Samsung delayed its own launch following production problems, Huawei decided to refine and improve its foldable screen so put off its launch too until November. Huawei has yet to announce a date for launching the Mate X outside of China. However, it had said previously that it was expected to begin sales in Europe in the first quarter of 2020. Half of the phone screen flips around back so when it is folded closed it has a screen on both sides of the phone. The second version of the Mate X is expected to be shown at the Mobile World Congress Foldable smart phones now followed by foldable laptops At the CES this year Lenovo revealed its foldable laptop the ThinkPad X1. Verge editors named it the best in show for CES 2020. In the coming months more such laptops are expected to be announced. At this year’s CES, the foldable trend expanded beyond phones to laptops. The Verge’s editors named the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold its best in show for CES 2020, with expectations that there will be more foldable laptops in the coming months. The price will be a whopping $2,499 and it is expected to ship this summer. The appended video shows and reviews the Mate X. Originally Samsung said it had sold one million units of the Galaxy fold but this was later revised downwards by a large amount ask reported by Verge: Update, 12:52PM ET, December 13th, 2019: After the original publication of this article, Samsung has since clarified to Korea’s Yonhap News Agency that it hasn’t actually sold one million Galaxy Fold devices, despite what executive Young Sohn said on stage earlier this week. Yonhap says a company spokesperson “said Sohn may have confused the figure with the company’s initial sales target for the year, emphasizing that sales of the tech firm’s first foldable handset have not reached 1 million units.” The company did not clarify how many Galaxy Fold devices have been sold, but it earlier said that it targeted 500,000 units for this year." At the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2020 Samsung said it had sold 400,000 to 500,000 since its release last September. At 100,000 per month Huawei is selling quite close to the rate of the Galaxy fold last year.At CES 2019 there were plenty of foldable prototype phones but Samsung beat most top competitors when it release the Galaxy Fold in September. Microsot's Duo and Motorola's Razr are not due out until later in 2020.Huawei's Mate X was originally due to be launched in July last year. However after Samsung delayed its own launch following production problems, Huawei decided to refine and improve its foldable screen so put off its launch too until November.Huawei has yet to announce a date for launching the Mate X outside of China. However, it had said previously that it was expected to begin sales in Europe in the first quarter of 2020. Half of the phone screen flips around back so when it is folded closed it has a screen on both sides of the phone. The second version of the Mate X is expected to be shown at the Mobile World Congress MWC 2020 in February. At the CES this year Lenovo revealed its foldable laptop the ThinkPad X1. Verge editors named it the best in show for CES 2020. In the coming months more such laptops are expected to be announced.At this year’s CES, the foldable trend expanded beyond phones to laptops. The Verge’s editors named the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold its best in show for CES 2020, with expectations that there will be more foldable laptops in the coming months. The price will be a whopping $2,499 and it is expected to ship this summer. The appended video shows and reviews the Mate X. More about Huawei, Mate X, foldable smartphones More news from Huawei Mate X foldable smartphones