By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Vancouver - When arrested in Canada on a US order, Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was carrying a 12-inch MacBook, an iPhone 7 Plus and an iPad Pro all premium products of Huawei's US competitor Apple. Most tech companies don't require employees to use company-issued electronics. Microsoft and Google employees sometimes walk around with iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads. However, Huawei has publicly demoted employees for tweeting from an iPhone. So it is a bit embarrassing that a top official should be sporting several Apple products. Verge claims Huawei laptop the best available What bothers the Verge author that reported on the CFO's preference for Apple products is that Verge had recently evaluated the Huawei Matebook Pro X as the single best laptop available right now as reported in a recent Digital Journal article. It may be that Zhou prefers the Apple OS to Windows. Zhou did have a Huawei phone as well The Verge author does support Zhou's taste in Huawei phones. She was carrying a Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Edition. The Verge called the luxury version of the phone "the best America can't get" The iPhone 7 Plus could serve as an excellent mobile hotspot while she was in North America. Zhou's arrest has heightened tensions between the US and Canada. The US charges have worsened relations with China even while important trade talks between the two countries are ongoing. China has sued the US over the banning of its products. Zhou is also suing Canada for her arrest as shown on the appended video. It remains to be seen whether Meng will be extradited to the US to face charges there. She faces no charges in Canada. Wanzhou the daughter of the founder of Huawei was arrested back on December 1 last year at Vancouver International Airport. She remains under house arrest as extradition proceedings are ongoing.