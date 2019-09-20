By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Technology Huawei has just announced its latest Mate 30 Pro handset but it cannot be shipped with Google apps and services preinstalled as Huawei is blacklisted by the US government so that US companies cannot do business with the company. The US blacklist There are 143 Chinese entities on the list. However, this is far behind Russia that has 317 entities listed. Negative effects of the US Entity List Huawei creating its own alternatives to Play Store apps The Google Play Store is an essential part of Google Mobile Services licences. Outside of China it is the main way that customers obtain access to apps. It is rather difficult to get around this requirement so Huawei is attempting to build alternatives to the Google Play Store as well as its associated services. This will take some time and money. Huawei is spending $1 billion to produce its own Huawei Mobile Services. There are already 45,000 apps associated with Huawei Mobile Services but many thousands more need to be made available in Huawei's App Gallery. This is a huge task but the company has no other alternative. Way around the restrictions are problematic There are some faint hopes that the US ban could be reversed. Alternatively perhaps there are ways that Huawei can work around the restrictions. There are reports that Huawei could offer its own interface to allow access to some Google apps but it is not clear how many will be available or even how Huawei hopes to achieve this. In markets such as Europe and others outside of China remains to be seen if customers will continue to purchase Huawei phones even though they lack key Google apps and services. However, the US ban will also serve to motivate Huawei and other Chines and Russian companies to replace US technology with their own. However, Google has been cracking down on this and has been even experimenting with blocking non-certified devices from accessing its apps and services.In markets such as Europe and others outside of China remains to be seen if customers will continue to purchase Huawei phones even though they lack key Google apps and services. However, the US ban will also serve to motivate Huawei and other Chines and Russian companies to replace US technology with their own. The US ban will also deprive many US companies of profitable markets in China.