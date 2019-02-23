By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Barcelona - Even though the Mobile World Congress (MWC) has yet to begin a leak of a banner shows the Huawei Mate X foldable phone that will be announced at this year's show on Sunday. The Mate X Huawei has been talking about the concept of a 5G folding phone for some time now. It even promised a full announcement on its invitation toe the MWC. The banner claims that the Mate X will be the world's fastest foldable 5G phone. Samsung has already released its own Galaxy Foldable at a starting price near $2,000 as reported in a recent The Mate X folds outward rather than inwards as the Samsung Galaxy does. This converts the single larger display unit into usable screens on both sides of the closed phone. On the other hand, the Galaxy features two distinct screens, a smaller one on the outside and the larger folding internal screen. The full details on the Mate X will no doubt be revealed at the Huawei press event scheduled for this Sunday at 2 PM Barcelona time. 5G networks far from mature yet It will be interesting to see how the price of the Huawei phone compares with that of the Galaxy. As a recent The banner can be seen at this site. The banner gives the best look at the phone so far and would seem to confirm the name Mate X.Huawei has been talking about the concept of a 5G folding phone for some time now. It even promised a full announcement on its invitation toe the MWC. The banner claims that the Mate X will be the world's fastest foldable 5G phone. Samsung has already released its own Galaxy Foldable at a starting price near $2,000 as reported in a recent Digital Journal article. However the planned 5G version is not yet out. Huawei has not yet revealed the price for its own 5G phone.The Mate X folds outward rather than inwards as the Samsung Galaxy does. This converts the single larger display unit into usable screens on both sides of the closed phone. On the other hand, the Galaxy features two distinct screens, a smaller one on the outside and the larger folding internal screen.The full details on the Mate X will no doubt be revealed at the Huawei press event scheduled for this Sunday at 2 PM Barcelona time. A recent article notes: "5G networks are still far from any sort of useful maturity, but the hype around them and 5G phones will be proceeding as planned in 2019. Stay tuned for a deluge of quirky new form factors (LG is rumored to be planning an attachable second screen for its refresh of the G line) and a lot of “5G” stickers as we get closer to the MWC gathering at the end of this month."It will be interesting to see how the price of the Huawei phone compares with that of the Galaxy. As a recent Digital Journal article reported Huawei is taking market share from Apple and Samsung due to its lower price with the same features as their premium phones. More about Huawei, Huawei 5G foldable phone, samsung galaxy Huawei Huawei 5G foldable p... samsung galaxy