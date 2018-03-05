HP unveiled the trio of new healthcare devices today, including the HP EliteBook 840 G5 Healthcare Edition notebook and HP EliteOne 800 G4 23.8 Healthcare Edition all-in-one PC. The company's also debuting a new Healthcare Clinical Review display.
In a press release
, HP acknowledged the "unique challenges" of building devices for healthcare. The industry's stringent regulations around safety and security are demanding of device makers. Likewise, users require reliable devices that don't impede their work. HP said that clinicians typically log into a workstation 70 times each day, which can reduce the time they spend with patients.
Features available on the new range of devices are designed to address these issues. They feature unique capabilities specifically tailored to healthcare, including compatibility with data protection
standards and integrated RFID readers. The latter allows clinicians to sign in by tapping their identity card against the device's touchpad, removing the need to repeatedly type passwords.
READ NEXT: Cisco expands Tetration analytics platform
HP ProBook x360 11 Education Edition
HP / Microsoft
"Healthcare is a unique setting, and our customers are looking for a very specific set of technology solutions," said HP Commercial PCs VP and General Manager Alex Cho
. "The HP Healthcare Edition portfolio was designed from the ground up with the needs of clinicians in mind, resulting in a portfolio of industry-first offerings that include the world’s most secure and manageable devices."
All of the devices can be sanitised and disinfected while the display is on. HP has completed simulated tests
in which the screens were wiped 10,000 times with germicidal toilettes. The company estimates this to be representative of the sanitisation needs for the devices over a typical three-year life span.
The new range will help healthcare trusts to digitally transform
using modern devices. As technology becomes more prevalent in healthcare
, the need for up-to-date equipment is growing. However, conventional devices aren't designed for the demanding requirements of the healthcare
industry. Dedicated healthcare ranges like HP's provide more options to hospitals and can improve clinician efficiency, offering immediate data insights while reducing security risks.