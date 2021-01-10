Special By By Tim Sandle 59 mins ago in Technology How sophisticated will cyberattacks become and what can companies do to minimize the growing number of attacks and the developing sophistication of the attacks. According to Walters: "Cyber criminals will try and take advantage of the isolated remote worker. This is important as the world gets used to ‘not another day at the office’. The cyberattack techniques have increased over the past year. This includes phishing, email scams, social engineering. This form of assault will persevere while regular communication channels remain disrupted." Walters also mentions that: "Without the ability for an employee to easily double check that an email is actually from the finance department or their boss, there is a risk they will just click the link or enter their details because it is the path of least resistance." In terms of the robust challenges that organizations need to take, Walters adds an optimistic point: "However, organisations will respond by strengthening their defences. Remote Access solutions adopted in haste at the start of the pandemic will be risk assessed and improved to become Secure Remote Access solutions." One of the solutions is Zero Trust. The main concept behind Walters, clarifies the authentication issue. Key to this is what people have been doing, when they are using specific items of equipment, if they are using their own devices and so on. In other words, collecting information about people, devices and usage, in order to understand the level of risk. To gain an insight into [url=https://www.sophos.com/en-us/products/managed-threat-response/rapid-response.aspx, Digital Journal caught up with Richard Walters, CTO, Censornet , on what he expects from the year ahead in the cybersecurity industry According to Walters: "Cyber criminals will try and take advantage of the isolated remote worker. This is important as the world gets used to ‘not another day at the office’. The cyberattack techniques have increased over the past year. This includes phishing, email scams, social engineering. This form of assault will persevere while regular communication channels remain disrupted."Walters also mentions that: "Without the ability for an employee to easily double check that an email is actually from the finance department or their boss, there is a risk they will just click the link or enter their details because it is the path of least resistance."In terms of the robust challenges that organizations need to take, Walters adds an optimistic point: "However, organisations will respond by strengthening their defences. Remote Access solutions adopted in haste at the start of the pandemic will be risk assessed and improved to become Secure Remote Access solutions."One of the solutions is Zero Trust. The main concept behind zero trust is that networked devices, such as laptops, should not be trusted by default, even if they are connected to a managed corporate network.Walters, clarifies the authentication issue. Key to this is what people have been doing, when they are using specific items of equipment, if they are using their own devices and so on. In other words, collecting information about people, devices and usage, in order to understand the level of risk. More about Cybersecurity, Cyberattack, Hackers Cybersecurity Cyberattack Hackers