As an example of the types of services most vulnerable to digital fraud, a recent survey found
that telecommunications, e-commerce and financial services industries have been increasingly impacted by the actions of cyber-criminals. Broadening this out, the overall digital economy presents lucrative ground for criminals. Around $2.3 trillion
that is spent every year on online goods, such as coupon codes, e-vouchers, eBooks, store credits, online subscriptions and other services that exist in the digital world.
This figure has expanded
during the coronavirus pandemic as more people have opted to make purchases online, as an alternative to venturing out to shopping malls.
With the risk rating higher, what can consumers do to protect themselves from digital crimes?
To aid Digital Journal readers, experts at Oxygen Inc. have provided
helpful insights and tips on how you and your loved ones can avoid being scammed online. The advice is:
Phishing scams
Emails, phone calls, texts and websites may target you by mentioning coronavirus specifics like stimulus check information or remote job leads and ask you to click links, open documents etc. - Don’t click on unfamiliar links.
Website safety
Ensure that all website you enter are legitimate site by checking the following:
No obvious spelling errors
Simple website addresses - no subdomains
Look for legitimate merchant reviews
Keep your tech updated.
Be sure to turn on automatic updates to ensure all devices are up to date.
Vet donation sites
Giving is great, but make sure that any organization you choose to donate to is legitimate by checking links and site info and never sending money via cash, gift cards or wire transfer.