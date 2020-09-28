Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHow to avoid coronavirus fraud scams

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
A crisis creates opportunities for fraudsters and an example is with the coronavirus pandemic. As more people gravitate towards using on-line services, the digital culture presents more opportunities for bad actors.
As an example of the types of services most vulnerable to digital fraud, a recent survey found that telecommunications, e-commerce and financial services industries have been increasingly impacted by the actions of cyber-criminals. Broadening this out, the overall digital economy presents lucrative ground for criminals. Around $2.3 trillion that is spent every year on online goods, such as coupon codes, e-vouchers, eBooks, store credits, online subscriptions and other services that exist in the digital world.
This figure has expanded during the coronavirus pandemic as more people have opted to make purchases online, as an alternative to venturing out to shopping malls.
With the risk rating higher, what can consumers do to protect themselves from digital crimes?
READ MORE: In the cyber-vulnerable world how much do we trust the banks?
To aid Digital Journal readers, experts at Oxygen Inc. have provided helpful insights and tips on how you and your loved ones can avoid being scammed online. The advice is:
Phishing scams
Emails, phone calls, texts and websites may target you by mentioning coronavirus specifics like stimulus check information or remote job leads and ask you to click links, open documents etc. - Don’t click on unfamiliar links.
Website safety
Ensure that all website you enter are legitimate site by checking the following:
No obvious spelling errors
Simple website addresses - no subdomains
Look for legitimate merchant reviews
Keep your tech updated.
Be sure to turn on automatic updates to ensure all devices are up to date.
Vet donation sites
Giving is great, but make sure that any organization you choose to donate to is legitimate by checking links and site info and never sending money via cash, gift cards or wire transfer.
More about coronavirus, Fraud, digital banking
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'New Cold War with China' demands US-Europe united front: Germany
California wildfires explode overnight, forcing thousands to flee
Going it alone on Covid-19 brings 'greater disaster': China foreign minister
Op-Ed: Is Trump broke? Weird numbers ask big questions
Ian Ziering discusses DC Universe series 'Swamp Thing' on The CW Special
Spain government to do 'whatever it takes' to curb Madrid surge
Pentagon may increase US Navy by around 500 ships
Ai Weiwei supports Assange with silent protest
Essential Science: Mystery of Jupiter’s unusual storms revealed
Scotty McCreery talks new single 'You Time,' life in quarantine Special