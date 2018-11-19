By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology According to researchers from the Russian Quantum Center, Moscow, Russia, cryptocurrencies will be vulnerable in the future unless they integrate quantum technologies. The security feature of blockchain is based on a However, blokchain may not be as secure as proponents think, according to Aleksey K. Fedorov, Evgeniy O. Kiktenko and Alexander I. Lvovsky, writing in the science journal Nature. The authors predict that in less than ten years the emerging generation of quantum computers will be able to break a blockchain’s cryptographic codes. The vulnerability with blockchain arises because blockchain relies on ‘one-way’ mathematical functions. These functions are relatively straightforward to run on a conventional computer and difficult they are difficult to calculate in reverse. However, quantum computers will be able to calculate the one-way functions and this will render one-way functions obsolete. In fact, the researchers argue, blockchain, with the single digital signature, will be easier to crack by a quantum computer than a user with a bank account who has multi-layer processes like plastic cards, security questions, identity checks and the involvement by human cashiers. To avoid the crash of the expanding cryptocurrency market, the researchers recommend, Much has be heralded about blockchain in terms of security, especially for bringing together people who may not trust each other all that much in the first place. For example, blockchain has been describes as nearly impenetrable technology, which can be used to protect data from cyberattacks and improve cybersecurity across industries. Designers of blockchain state how three factors deliver the desired level of security: decentralization, cryptography, and consensus. More specifically it is the complex interplay of these characteristics that secure blockchain transactions and discourage attack.The security feature of blockchain is based on a combination of public and private keys . These keys are formed of various combinations of random numbers and letter, and these codes are not directly associated with users’ identity. Through the keys the need for weak and easily compromised passwords and online identities is avoided.However, blokchain may not be as secure as proponents think, according to Aleksey K. Fedorov, Evgeniy O. Kiktenko and Alexander I. Lvovsky, writing in the science journal Nature. The authors predict that in less than ten years the emerging generation of quantum computers will be able to break a blockchain’s cryptographic codes. Quantum computers leverage different physical phenomena — superposition, entanglement, and interference — to manipulate information.The vulnerability with blockchain arises because blockchain relies on ‘one-way’ mathematical functions. These functions are relatively straightforward to run on a conventional computer and difficult they are difficult to calculate in reverse. However, quantum computers will be able to calculate the one-way functions and this will render one-way functions obsolete.In fact, the researchers argue, blockchain, with the single digital signature, will be easier to crack by a quantum computer than a user with a bank account who has multi-layer processes like plastic cards, security questions, identity checks and the involvement by human cashiers.To avoid the crash of the expanding cryptocurrency market, the researchers recommend, quantum-safe encryption needs to be developed instead - using quantum computers. This arises because quantum states cannot be copied or measured without being altered, and any alteration will immediately alert the user. More about blockchain, Quantum, quantum computing More news from blockchain Quantum quantum computing