By By Tim Sandle 43 mins ago in Technology AI is the technology that enables computers to think and act like human beings. However, knowledge of the technology and the benefits that it can deliver for the workplace are often under appreciated by society, according to a new report. In terms of artificial intelligence being used for social good, The aim here is so that information such as surveys, statistics and consumer profiles are made available for the public good. As an example, scientists are using satellites and remote sensors with artificial intelligence to predict extreme weather events that affect agriculture and food production in developing countries. The report comes from the International Standards Organization, as part of its ‘Focus’ series of briefings. The report is titled ‘ The report finds that from transportation to healthcare, financial services to robotics, manufacturing and more, artificial intelligence is making a tremendous impact on the way people around the world live and do business. As a n example of growth, spending on artificial intelligence technologies is projected to reach $52.2 billion by 2021, creating strong economic growth opportunities around the globe. To make the process of adoption easier, the report proposes that to unlock the promise of artificial intelligence and remove barriers globally accepted voluntary consensus standards are required. This needs to be promoted through the International Standards Organization and national standards bodies, working alongside industry. One area where standardization is required is with sensitive data. With use of artificial intelligence in potentially sensitive areas like healthcare, surveillance and banking, there remains the risk that human bias affects the data used. To address the risk of bias, a robust approach is needed. Where appropriate standards are in place then the power of artificial intelligence in areas like healthcare is enormous. As an example, with organ transplants artificial intelligence could potentially have access to all available medical records across the world and apply an enormous range of measures to determine which person gets to the top of the list, ensuring less rejection of transplanted organs and much better medical outcomes. Mention artificial intelligence to a typical person and various scenarios emerge, including perceptions of losing control or even fear from machines taking over. ISO mention the phrase ‘Are killer robots about to take over the world?’, for example. However, artificial intelligence that has been designed with purpose can deliver positive changes for human society.In terms of artificial intelligence being used for social good, Kath Locket writes that the United Nations has acknowledged the potential of artificial intelligence and the agency is working with the private sector on the concept of “data philanthropy”.The aim here is so that information such as surveys, statistics and consumer profiles are made available for the public good. As an example, scientists are using satellites and remote sensors with artificial intelligence to predict extreme weather events that affect agriculture and food production in developing countries.The report comes from the International Standards Organization, as part of its ‘Focus’ series of briefings. The report is titled ‘ The age of artificial intelligence ’.The report finds that from transportation to healthcare, financial services to robotics, manufacturing and more, artificial intelligence is making a tremendous impact on the way people around the world live and do business.As a n example of growth, spending on artificial intelligence technologies is projected to reach $52.2 billion by 2021, creating strong economic growth opportunities around the globe.To make the process of adoption easier, the report proposes that to unlock the promise of artificial intelligence and remove barriers globally accepted voluntary consensus standards are required. This needs to be promoted through the International Standards Organization and national standards bodies, working alongside industry.One area where standardization is required is with sensitive data. With use of artificial intelligence in potentially sensitive areas like healthcare, surveillance and banking, there remains the risk that human bias affects the data used. To address the risk of bias, a robust approach is needed.Where appropriate standards are in place then the power of artificial intelligence in areas like healthcare is enormous. As an example, with organ transplants artificial intelligence could potentially have access to all available medical records across the world and apply an enormous range of measures to determine which person gets to the top of the list, ensuring less rejection of transplanted organs and much better medical outcomes. More about Robots, Artificial intelligence, Ai, machine learning Robots Artificial intellige... Ai machine learning