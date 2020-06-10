Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology Global automotive manufacturer Honda revealed that a major cyberattack had completely halted several parts of its operations, including customer service and financial services. Speaking with Digital Journal, Vinay Sridhara, CTO of cybersecurity transformation leader Balbix, looks into the inident. Sridhara notes that Honda does not have the best track record on cybersecurity: "This attack marks Honda’s third cybersecurity incident within one year, highlighting the need for increased measures for data protection." Sridhara sees part of the problem as security not matching company expansion: "As IT networks continue to grow larger and more complex, it is vital for global enterprises to achieve full visibility of their infrastructure to identify and prevent ransomware attacks that can potentially endanger customers and hinder business operations." To combat issues in the future, a more robust cybersecurity framework is required, says Sridhara: "To protect against ransomware, companies must prioritize the protection of critical systems against malware being actively used by adversaries. In this case, the suspected culprit is the Ekans, or Snake, Ransomware, which had been widely reported as actively targeting industrial control systems, such as those used by Honda, as far back as February of this year. Had Honda leveraged a risk-based approach to vulnerability management, it's likely that this unfortunate attack could have been mitigated.” The incident marks the third time Honda has suffered a cyberattack in the last twelve months. The issue has struck several plants worldwide. For example, as Digital Journal has reported , motorcycle plants in India and Brazil were still out of action following the attack, while a four-wheel vehicle plant in Turkey managed to resume operations. According to TechCrunch the attack was triggered by Snake ransomware. Snake, like other file-encrypting malware, scrambles files and documents and holds them hostage for a ransom, expected to be paid in cryptocurrency.Speaking with Digital Journal, Vinay Sridhara, CTO of cybersecurity transformation leader Balbix, looks into the inident.Sridhara notes that Honda does not have the best track record on cybersecurity: "This attack marks Honda’s third cybersecurity incident within one year, highlighting the need for increased measures for data protection."Sridhara sees part of the problem as security not matching company expansion: "As IT networks continue to grow larger and more complex, it is vital for global enterprises to achieve full visibility of their infrastructure to identify and prevent ransomware attacks that can potentially endanger customers and hinder business operations."To combat issues in the future, a more robust cybersecurity framework is required, says Sridhara: "To protect against ransomware, companies must prioritize the protection of critical systems against malware being actively used by adversaries. In this case, the suspected culprit is the Ekans, or Snake, Ransomware, which had been widely reported as actively targeting industrial control systems, such as those used by Honda, as far back as February of this year. Had Honda leveraged a risk-based approach to vulnerability management, it's likely that this unfortunate attack could have been mitigated.” More about Honda, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity Honda Cyberattack Cybersecurity