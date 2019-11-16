High-priced Huawei Mate X folding smartphone released in China

By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Technology Huawei's new foldable Mate X was originally to be launched in June, then September, and finally some time in November. On November 16 the Mate X officially went on sale in China. Mate X lacks Google's Android apps and Microsoft chips The Mate X will be released without Google apps or Microsoft chips as The Mate X The phone is also equipped with 5G, the Kirin 980 processor and a dual-celll 4,500 battery. The steep price is explained by all this tech. In spite of the high price the Mate X sold out in minutes in a flash sale according to a No dates yet for a Mate X release in other countries Even in China the Mate X has only been on sale in its online store. In October Huawei said a global launch plan is under review but nothing has been confirmed since then. Given that Huawei is under heavy scrutiny by the US government for security concerns the phone may never be available in the US. The Mate X is the second foldable smartphone to enter the market since the Samsung Galaxy Fold.The Mate X will be released without Google apps or Microsoft chips as a recent article reports: "Chinese tech giant Huawei is selling its first folding smartphone without Google apps or US-made processor chips following sanctions imposed by Washington.The Mate X, which unfolds to 14.6 centimetres (5.8 inches) wide, went on sale Friday on Huawei’s online store in China priced at 16,999 yuan ($2,422). It competes with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold launched in September." The Mate X s tands out among foldable phones as its folding screen in on the outside of the device. Competitors Galaxy Fold and Motorola Razr have internally folding screens. The Mate X has a 6.6 inch screen on the front and a 6.38 inch screen on the back when folded. When unfolded its screen is 8 inch diagonally.The phone is also equipped with 5G, the Kirin 980 processor and a dual-celll 4,500 battery. The steep price is explained by all this tech.In spite of the high price the Mate X sold out in minutes in a flash sale according to a recent report: ""Well, the company did offer a limited number of devices in China, but the Mate X 5G sold out in less than a minute. This was a flash sale, of course, and it was expected that it will be out of stock soon after it went on sale. Huawei confirmed that the next sale of the Mate X 5G is scheduled for November 22. So, those users who did not get a chance to purchase it today, will have another chance next Friday."Even in China the Mate X has only been on sale in its online store. In October Huawei said a global launch plan is under review but nothing has been confirmed since then. Given that Huawei is under heavy scrutiny by the US government for security concerns the phone may never be available in the US. More about Huawei, foldable smartphones, Mate X More news from Huawei foldable smartphones Mate X