article imageReview: HD-smart Wi-Fi camera offers complete smart home security Special

By Tim Sandle     35 mins ago in Technology
A new, portable security camera from Heimvision provides optimal security for the smart home, including wide screen image capture and night-vision infrared technology.
The new device is the HeimVision HM203 1080P WiFi Camera, and one was sent to Digital Journal to test out. This type of product is suited to the smart home security market.
The device is fairly easy to set up, the only downside being that the voice instructions (designed to make the set-up process easier) were delivered in a synthesized Italian 'voice'. Fortunately the instruction booklet was only in English and the set-up process involves downloading an app, adding your Wi-Fi passcode and then using the camera on the device to scan a QR code displayed on the app. The set-up process takes under two-minutes.
The HeimVision HM203 being postioned.
To try out the camera, the device, which is mains operated, was positioned so it could take a view of a back garden area. The widescreen viewing mode provides a good indicator of the area.
HeimVision HM203 1080P WiFi Camera as dsiplayed on an iPad.
The device provides images of 1080P FHD image quality (1920x1080 pixel high-definition) together with two-way audio. The audio function enables the user to listen from and talk back at the people in front of the camera.
The device has an effective night-vision mode, operating at a range up to 49 feet. This mode and the standard daylight mode can be operated via Amazon Alexa.
The device responds well to movement and vibration, and sends a signal in real-time to a connected smartphone. There is also the option to record, and to host recordings onto a secure cloud server called the HeimVision Cloud (although there is an additional fee required for the this functionality).
Back view of the HeimVision HM203 security camera.
An important aspect is with the ability of the camera within the device to rotate. The HM203 supports 355° horizontal panning, 65° vertical tilting together with a 4 times magnification digital zoom. This means that if the device is located within a room, all aspects can be scanned.
The device retails for around $30.
