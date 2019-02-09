By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Technology So you want to learn Greek? Greek-Australian teen and entrepreneur Fotios Tsoulkas has developed an app, "Metropolis," to help kids learn the Greek language. According to an article in The word "metropolis" is derived from the Greek language and by definition, it means "a very large and populated commercial city." Tsouklas is also hoping that his app Metropolis will be the "go-to place" for youngsters to learn the Greek language, especially since kids enjoy playing games on their mobile devices; furthermore, since children are raised with technology, it is a natural fit for them and an easy way to be exposed to the language. With Metropolis, its users will be able to learn nouns, verbs, as well as grammar (past and present tense), and they learn more about the rich Greek history and philosophy. While the application may not be designed to teach children to speak Greek, it will certainly help them practice the language in ways that are fun and stimulating. An 18-year-old entrepreneur, Tsouklas was building apps since he was 15 years old. He has built over 100 apps that he sold to businesses around the globe, but he was always passionate about creating an app to learn Greek. For him, it was a "responsibility" to introduce it to the world. He also feels that his Greek heritage has played an important role in becoming successful since Greek people tend to "elevate each other." In addition, Tsouklas is very enthusiastic about the Greek community, and he always wanted to help preserve the Greek language, and prevent it from fading out. This app was launched in March, and it will be presented at Melbourne's Greek Centre on Saturday, February 9, which coincides with the International Day for the Greek Language, as part of an event that is hosted by the "Speak Greek in March" campaign.According to an article in Neos Kosmos , in an effort to maintain the Greek language, especially in Melbourne where the Greek culture is starting to fade out, Tsouklas feels that it is important to use technology; moreover, the best way to accomplish that is to design an application (Metropolis) that is fun for children.The word "metropolis" is derived from the Greek language and by definition, it means "a very large and populated commercial city." Tsouklas is also hoping that his app Metropolis will be the "go-to place" for youngsters to learn the Greek language, especially since kids enjoy playing games on their mobile devices; furthermore, since children are raised with technology, it is a natural fit for them and an easy way to be exposed to the language.With Metropolis, its users will be able to learn nouns, verbs, as well as grammar (past and present tense), and they learn more about the rich Greek history and philosophy. While the application may not be designed to teach children to speak Greek, it will certainly help them practice the language in ways that are fun and stimulating.An 18-year-old entrepreneur, Tsouklas was building apps since he was 15 years old. He has built over 100 apps that he sold to businesses around the globe, but he was always passionate about creating an app to learn Greek. For him, it was a "responsibility" to introduce it to the world. He also feels that his Greek heritage has played an important role in becoming successful since Greek people tend to "elevate each other."In addition, Tsouklas is very enthusiastic about the Greek community, and he always wanted to help preserve the Greek language, and prevent it from fading out. More about Greek, App, Metropolis, Australian, fotios tsouklas More news from Greek App Metropolis Australian fotios tsouklas