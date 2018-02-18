By By Ken Hanly 4 hours ago in Technology Berkeley - Aaron Parsons an associate professor of Astronomy at the University of California Berkeley is using an array of radio telescopes to help him discover the first stars that formed in the universe about 13 billion years ago. Aaron Parsons Parsons' work with radio telescopes Parsons' radio telescopes are made up of hundreds of antennas which detect radio emissions that are throughout the cosmos. All the data received needs to processed by a supercomputer to create a map of the sky. This map can aid Parsons in spotting the earliest stars. Ultimately this will help understand how the universe changed from plasma into galaxies and planets. Parsons' radio telescope is called the Hydrogen Epoch of Reionization Array (HERA) with hundreds of antennas that are located in South Africa. He is currently trying to upgrade the system. The world's largest radio telescopes are shown on the appended video. General Processing Units (GPUs) In a computer you have a central processing unit or CPU and also a general processing unit(GPU) that processes data from video and images. GPUs are also equipped with a large number of Arithmetic Logic Units (ALU), which are responsible for performing mathematical computations. These ALUs, allow the GPU to make many more calculations than the CPU, leading to improved output for the crypto mining process. The mining process by solving complex mathematical problems allows the miner to add blocks to the blockchain, and rewards him with coins, while verifying the transactions as described in the appended video. As the problems become more complex the miners need more GPU's to solve them. Mining companies roam the globe looking for locations with cheap power and other advantages. As a recent Cryptocoin mining uses huge amounts of power. Cost rise and shortage of GPUs Parsons is attempting to upgrade his system to a total of 350 antennas. However, he found the price of the GPUs he uses has gone from $500 dollars to about $1,000 each. This will cost him about $32,000 extra money that he needs to hire graduate students. The demand for GPUs is so great that chipmakers such as AMD and Nividia have been unable to keep up with demand. Even PC gamers are feeling the effects as are other scientists. Negative consequences for Parsons Given financial constraints Parsons might find it necessary to build a smaller telescope but it might not be able to detect faint signals that the large telescope could. This could hinder his research. Jack Hickish who works with Parsons said that with the shortage it is virtually impossible to buy the GPUs in bulk and save money so that it becomes more difficult to buy them in the quantities that Parsons needs. 