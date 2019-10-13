By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Google is holding its annual developer conference on October 15, where it's expected to reveal its new Pixel 4 smartphone, a new Chromebook, and other gadgets. You can call it radar technology, but we're talking about Google Among the expected new devices to be exhibited are updated versions of the Home Mini smart speaker and a Wi-Fi router. CNET notes that Google's Pixel phones aren't market leaders. That list belongs to Samsung, Huawei and Apple as being the most popular handset makers worldwide, However, Google can use its hardcore engineering chops to try to get an edge, says Bob O'Donnell, principal analyst at Technalysis Research. "We're in an environment where phones are so incredibly similar," O'Donnell said. "You need something to stand out." And that is just what Google has done with the Soli-powered Pixel 4. Google demonstrates their Chromebook Pixel laptop computer in Washington, DC, on April 16, 2013 Saul Loeb, AFP/File Pixelbook Go Pixelbook Go is basically a Chromebook running the Chrome OS operating system, which essentially exclusively runs the Chrome web browser, Android apps, and a few select apps specially built for Chrome OS. The new Pixelbook Go is a laptop that will have a 13.3-inch 4K screen, a lighter body made of magnesium alloy, and a textured ribbed back, according to 9to5Google. There's a USB-C port on each side, with one of the sides also hosting a 3.5mm headphone jack and an LED. It also will reportedly come in configurations ranging from Intel's Core m3, i5, and i7 processors. The most distinctive visual feature is the ribbed, washboard-like bottom side on the Pixelbook Go. While 9to5Google said this felt good to the touch, consumers won't know for sure until they actually get to touch it themselves. The prices are still a big secret, but One of the most anticipated reveals will be Google's new Pixel 4 smartphone. There has been a steady stream of leaks - including a leak from Google posted in July. The search giant posted a 22-second YouTube video touting the new smartphone's radar technology, which the company has been developing since 2015.You can call it radar technology, but we're talking about motion-sensing radar, or Soli power . Pixel 4 will be able to sense small motions around the phone, combining unique software algorithms with an advanced hardware sensor, so it can recognize gestures and detect when you’re nearby. According to Business Insider, on Tuesday, Google will formally introduce the Pixel 4 and its next generation of consumer devices at a splashy event in New York City. Ahead of the event, the search giant has also revealed a few tidbits consumers can expect.Among the expected new devices to be exhibited are updated versions of the Home Mini smart speaker and a Wi-Fi router. CNET notes that Google's Pixel phones aren't market leaders. That list belongs to Samsung, Huawei and Apple as being the most popular handset makers worldwide, according to IDC. However, Google can use its hardcore engineering chops to try to get an edge, says Bob O'Donnell, principal analyst at Technalysis Research. "We're in an environment where phones are so incredibly similar," O'Donnell said. "You need something to stand out." And that is just what Google has done with the Soli-powered Pixel 4.Pixelbook Go is basically a Chromebook running the Chrome OS operating system, which essentially exclusively runs the Chrome web browser, Android apps, and a few select apps specially built for Chrome OS.The new Pixelbook Go is a laptop that will have a 13.3-inch 4K screen, a lighter body made of magnesium alloy, and a textured ribbed back, according to 9to5Google. There's a USB-C port on each side, with one of the sides also hosting a 3.5mm headphone jack and an LED. It also will reportedly come in configurations ranging from Intel's Core m3, i5, and i7 processors.The most distinctive visual feature is the ribbed, washboard-like bottom side on the Pixelbook Go. While 9to5Google said this felt good to the touch, consumers won't know for sure until they actually get to touch it themselves. The prices are still a big secret, but 9to5Google predicts a price tag of $800 and up. More about Google, developers conference, Technology, Pixel 4 smartphone, Chromebook Google developers conferenc... Technology Pixel 4 smartphone Chromebook