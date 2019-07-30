By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Google has now released Chrome 76 browser in stable form with several new features that users should know about. The last big feature was dark mode introduced in Chrome 73 and carried over into Chrome 74 and 75. Adobe Flash will be blocked by default For several years Adobe Flash has been blocked by major browsers in one way or another even though it is not truly dead until 2020. In Chrome 76 Flash is blocked by default. Incognito mode Paul Irish the developer of Google Chrome says that websites will no longer be able to detect when your browser is in Incognito Mode. Dark Mode An enhancement for dark mode is that web developers can program their sites to automatically serve up a dark version of their website when it sees your dark mode browser. Other new changes can be found at Google's Chromium blog post. For several years Adobe Flash has been blocked by major browsers in one way or another even though it is not truly dead until 2020. In Chrome 76 Flash is blocked by default. You can still access Flash as explained in a recent article: "The Chrome 76 beta by default blocks Flash in the browser. However, users still have the option [chrome://settings/content/flash] to switch back to the current “Ask first” option — where explicit permission is required for each site after every browser restart — for several more releases."Paul Irish the developer of Google Chrome says that websites will no longer be able to detect when your browser is in Incognito Mode. Wikipedia explains privacy or incognito mode: "Private browsing, privacy mode or incognito mode is a privacy feature in some web browsers to disable browsing history and the web cache. This allows a person to browse the Web without storing local data that could be retrieved at a later date. .. This privacy protection is only within the browser application as it may leave traces on the hard drive and memory of the device,[1] or via websites by associating the IP address at the web server.[2] " This new feature of incognito mode will cause problems for publishers such as the New York Times that use the detection schemes to keep you from reading an infinite number of free stories and guide you into paying for a subscription.An enhancement for dark mode is that web developers can program their sites to automatically serve up a dark version of their website when it sees your dark mode browser. Techopedia explains dark mode: "“Dark mode” in IT refers to user interfaces that work to decrease light output by changing the way that information is presented on the screen. Specifically, IT pros use the term “dark mode” to talk about light text showing up on a dark screen background." IT means "information technology". Other new changes can be found at Google's Chromium blog post. Chrome is by far the most popular browser with over 69 percent of desktop browser and 60 percent of mobile browsers. More about Chrome 76, incognito mode, Browsers Chrome 76 incognito mode Browsers