article imageGoogle's two-story theme park ride triumphs at CES 2019

By Tim Sandle     38 mins ago in Technology
There were many ways the companies tried to attract attention at CES. However, the crowning glory was a specially constructed theme park ride from Google.
CES is big, brash and noisy. To attract attention among the stands and spiraling numbers of people is not easy. Lights and sound alone won't cut it. Google's solution to this (to the extent that the tech giant needs one) was to build a theme park ride. This meant at theme park ride on the scale of an actual theme park attraction.
As TechCrunch reports, Google constructed a two-story building located in the center of the Las Vegas Convention Center parking lot. Those participating in the ride were taken up the entire upper floor. The ride is described as complex and a feat of engineering complexity, built and operated for only a few days and at a considerable cost.
The ride consistent of several experiences, ranging from funny to silly depending on one's preferences, including a pre-ride line experience were those waiting were addressed by an animatronic Grandma to a holding room that used audio-visual projections to outline the story for the animatronic Grandma. The overall experience was described by those who took part as something to rival a Disney theme park.
Mashable described the ride as fun, outlandish and also with the underlying aim of promoting the Google brand: "you're getting a bizarro acid trip of a lesson on all the ways Google and can infiltrate your life."
