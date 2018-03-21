By By James Walker 1 hour ago in Technology Google has announced that Android users can now "try" games before they've downloaded the app. The company is expanding its Instant Apps technology to include Play Store games. Compatible titles can be opened just by clicking a link, no install required. This model now includes games in the Google Play store. Games that support Google Play Instant will now show a new "Try" button next to their install link. Tapping the button streams the game from the web. Its splash screen should appear almost immediately, with the content arriving a few seconds later. As the "try" branding implies, you can't use an Instant game indefinitely. Because most games require sizeable content downloads, streaming an entire title would consume a large amount of bandwidth. The Instant Google's pitching Instant Games as a way for players to find new titles and play games for short periods on the go. As Instant Games don't require any storage space, they're ideal for infrequent players who don't want to add another app to their device. The Instant format allows players to try before they download or buy, providing a glimpse into the gameplay beyond what's offered by screenshots or videos. READ NEXT: Reports: Google to acquire light-field camera startup Lytro "To make it even easier to dive right in and enjoy new apps and games on Android devices, we're introducing Google Play Instant," said Android is one of the biggest gaming communities with millions of people playing smartphone titles each month. Although Google has never marketed Android as a gaming platform, it has been recently working to improve the experience for developers and players. The first Instant Games are available from today on phones with the latest version of Google Play Services installed. The technology's currently in a closed beta phase, so only selected developers can include it. There's currently a small selection of titles that have added Instant Game support, including Clash Royale, Bubble Witch 3 Saga and Final Fantasy XV.