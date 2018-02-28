Google's AI-powered Clips camera is now available

By By James Walker 11 hours ago in Technology Google's launched its previously-announced Clips smart camera. The diminutive device uses AI to automatically take photos of events it considers to be interesting. Clips is another Google effort to encourage consumers to bring AI products into the home. Photos taken by the camera are displayed and stored inside the Clips smartphone app. You can choose to save and share clips using the app. The app also lets you customise what Clips should take photos of by identifying previous shots that you like. Over time, the camera automatically learns to identify and capture clips of your friends and family. Google Clips Google READ NEXT: Microsoft launches new AI-powered healthcare services Google stressed that the camera doesn't require a data connection to function and won't automatically share your snaps. It also features a prominent recording indicator light intended According to Google, Clips is meant to help people photograph the moments they'd otherwise miss. However, the device is also another component in Google's wider strategy to dominate AI. Through products such as Chromecast, Google Home, the Google Assistant and now Clips, Google's attempting to develop ways to get people using "Google Clips, a lightweight, hands-free camera that uses on-device machine learning to help you capture beautiful and spontaneous moments of family, friends, pets, and yourself," said It remains doubtful that Clips will achieve its aims. The device is priced at $249 from the Google Store, which is more expensive than a fully-fledged digital camera or even a typical mid-range smartphone. The camera's other flaws, including its limited 3-hour battery life and potential privacy concerns, may leave it unable to justify its high price. It's available to purchase now in the U.S. from Google, Best Buy, B&H and Verizon. Clips was announced last October and is finally available to purchase from today. It's a tiny hands-free camera which can be clipped onto objects. It's designed to capture "beautiful and spontaneous" moments that you'd otherwise miss, such as family events and fast-moving action when you don't have your phone to hand. Clips uses artificial intelligence to decide when to take a photo. When it detects an interesting event inside its 130-degree field of view, it will begin to shoot stills at a rate of up to 15 images per second. The camera's algorithms are tuned to start shooting when it detects people, smiles, "great facial expression," pets and other triggers within the viewfinder.Photos taken by the camera are displayed and stored inside the Clips smartphone app. You can choose to save and share clips using the app. The app also lets you customise what Clips should take photos of by identifying previous shots that you like. Over time, the camera automatically learns to identify and capture clips of your friends and family.Google stressed that the camera doesn't require a data connection to function and won't automatically share your snaps. It also features a prominent recording indicator light intended to address any privacy concerns.According to Google, Clips is meant to help people photograph the moments they'd otherwise miss. However, the device is also another component in Google's wider strategy to dominate AI.Through products such as Chromecast, Google Home, the Google Assistant and now Clips, Google's attempting to develop ways to get people using and accepting new AI-powered services. Clips is another "soft" promotion of artificial intelligence, intended to make consumers a little more comfortable with devices that use machine learning."Google Clips, a lightweight, hands-free camera that uses on-device machine learning to help you capture beautiful and spontaneous moments of family, friends, pets, and yourself," said Google . "Since Clips has machine learning at its core, it will keep getting better over time. We're excited to help you capture more of the moments you love with Clips."It remains doubtful that Clips will achieve its aims. The device is priced at $249 from the Google Store, which is more expensive than a fully-fledged digital camera or even a typical mid-range smartphone. The camera's other flaws, including its limited 3-hour battery life and potential privacy concerns, may leave it unable to justify its high price. It's available to purchase now in the U.S. from Google, Best Buy, B&H and Verizon. More about Google, google clips, Artificial intelligence, Ai, machine learning Google google clips Artificial intellige... Ai machine learning Devices