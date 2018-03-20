By By James Walker 1 hour ago in Technology Google has announced it is expanding YouTube Director Onsite to more cities across the U.S. The service allows SMBs to work with professional video directors and creators to build their own video ads. The only requirement is they commit to ad spending. Businesses which register for YouTube Director Onsite are assigned a video marketing professional who assists throughout the ad creation process. Companies will be assisted in filming, editing and launching a 30-second YouTube video designed to sell their business. In return, the business only has to commit to a certain level of ad spending so people actually see the campaign. Firms do not have to pay Google any upfront fee for Director Onsite. According to the company, the service it provides would normally cost from $1,000 to $5,000 if sourced from a regular video marketing firm. Currently, the company only requires that participants spend $350 on YouTube advertising using its AdWords platform. YouTube Director Onsite Google READ NEXT: Google Pay adds support for prepaid transit cards Google's operating the service at a loss so it can demonstrate the power of video ads. If businesses can be helped to achieve strong results, they're likely to continue their campaigns for longer periods of time. In the long run, Google receives more revenue by making video ads accessible to a broader spectrum of SMBs. "For business owners, creating a video ad to tell your story can be time-consuming, expensive and challenging. Starting today, YouTube Director onsite is available in over 170 cities across the U.S. to help every business leverage YouTube's power and reach – over one billion users, which is almost one-third of all people on the internet," said Google. "We created YouTube Director onsite to shorten the time and cost it takes for businesses to advertise on YouTube." Businesses interested in The ad will then be shot and edited in a process expected to take 7 – 10 days. After the video is produced, Google will provide advertising experts to assist businesses in targeting customers and launching their ad campaign. Launched in 2016, YouTube Director Onsite is designed to help businesses with limited resources to create video ads. In many cases, businesses could benefit from a YouTube video campaign but aren't able to create professional videos on their own. YouTube Director Onsite provides guidance in the form of an expert who helps businesses to craft video ad campaigns.Businesses which register for YouTube Director Onsite are assigned a video marketing professional who assists throughout the ad creation process. Companies will be assisted in filming, editing and launching a 30-second YouTube video designed to sell their business. In return, the business only has to commit to a certain level of ad spending so people actually see the campaign.Firms do not have to pay Google any upfront fee for Director Onsite. According to the company, the service it provides would normally cost from $1,000 to $5,000 if sourced from a regular video marketing firm. Currently, the company only requires that participants spend $350 on YouTube advertising using its AdWords platform.Google's operating the service at a loss so it can demonstrate the power of video ads. If businesses can be helped to achieve strong results, they're likely to continue their campaigns for longer periods of time. In the long run, Google receives more revenue by making video ads accessible to a broader spectrum of SMBs."For business owners, creating a video ad to tell your story can be time-consuming, expensive and challenging. Starting today, YouTube Director onsite is available in over 170 cities across the U.S. to help every business leverage YouTube's power and reach – over one billion users, which is almost one-third of all people on the internet," said Google. "We created YouTube Director onsite to shorten the time and cost it takes for businesses to advertise on YouTube."Businesses interested in YouTube Director Onsite can request to schedule a filmmaking session on Google's dedicated website. Once signed up, a YouTube Director will get in touch to script and plan the video.The ad will then be shot and edited in a process expected to take 7 – 10 days. After the video is produced, Google will provide advertising experts to assist businesses in targeting customers and launching their ad campaign. More about Google, YouTube, youtube director onsite, smbs, Advertising Google YouTube youtube director ons... smbs Advertising Marketing Online advertising digital transformati...